Applied Software Hires Two in Director-Level Positions to Support MEP Industries

"We're seeing tremendous growth across the mechanics, electrical and plumbing service industries," said Richard Burroughs, president of Applied Software. "By bringing on-board Adam and Brett, two dynamic experts and leaders in these industries, we can better serve our customers in those segments and help them get the most from the tools and solutions Applied Software delivers."

Adam Heon joins Applied Software as director of Electrical Services. He will lead product development for eVolve, the company's easy-to-use add-on for Revit, as well as for future electrical products and services. Heon has an extensive background in the electrical industry and was recently the lead BIM & pre-fabrication designer at Professional Electrical Contractors where he leveraged and worked with eVolve software. Learn more about Heon by watching this short video interview: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kiOmYOqMc-A&t=1s.

Brett Stacks joins Applied Software as director of Fabrication MEP Services. He has a strong history in the industry as a strategist specializing in software used during MEP construction processes. He previously served as the MEP fabrication product manager at Autodesk where he helped lead product development. Most recently, he was the CAD/CAM segment manager, Americas – MEP Division at Trimble where he managed the product lifecycle. Learn more about Stacks here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wSGQWTIhu_U.

Stacks will leverage his experience to grow software and services solutions for the MEP industry. His initial focus will be on the Fab for Revit launch at Applied Software's Users Conference in August.

To learn more, visit www.asti.com.

Applied Software is a leading AEC, MEP, construction and manufacturing systems integrator and consultant. On a mission to empower clients, transform industries and champion innovation, Applied Software helps more than 8,000 clients build processes and solutions for their unique workflow needs, positioning them for success now and into the future. Since 1982, the firm has leveraged a team of seasoned industry experts to take a holistic and strategic approach to design software, integration, analysis, problem resolution, training, mentoring and more. Over the years, the firm has received numerous industry recognitions and is an Autodesk® Platinum Partner. For more information on Applied Software's solutions and services, please visit www.asti.com.

