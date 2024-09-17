Applied Underwriters' Leaders Cite Engagement of Top Performers, Advancement of Key Leaders as Major Drivers of Dramatic Results and Emerging Presence in the Marketplace

High profile additions at United Risk in key E&S / specialty lines complement executive advancement

OMAHA, Neb., Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Applied Underwriters' recent upswing in growth, favorable underwriting results and recognized market reach have been credited by the Company's leaders to the force of high performance hirings and top executive advancement for the continued, strategic growth and gains in broker submissions and loyalty. Citing recent appointments in specialty areas such as Surety, Healthcare, and Aviation, as well as other areas of its subsidiaries' focus—most notably in United Risk—together with an expansion of its executive bench, Chairman Steve Menzies stated that the Company will step up its recruitment and expansion on the heels of increasingly successful results anticipated for 2024.

"The winning formula is working consistently for attracting, motivating and sustaining the top pros in each sector, giving them great latitude and independence within our entrepreneurially driven environment, and then consistently supporting their efforts. As a result, the temper of the Company is attractive to brokers and their clients. We will be adding more resources to grow in select E&S lines in 2025," said Mr. Menzies.

President of the Company, Mr. Jamie Sahara, called the energetic growth of United Risk and its MGA portfolio businesses, "vital and inviting as a home for free enterprise and the people who generate it all." He continued, "Examples such as our Surety and Healthcare practices can only be realized by such professionals as our new team leaders and by the appointment of proven, seasoned execs within Applied and its divisions. We say with confidence that we are emerging as a sector leader in several of these critical areas, while continuing to target others. Insurance is a people business, as has often been said, so having the best team anywhere has evident logic and transformative power, demonstrated by the rapid evolution and creation alone of United Risk. We will continue to announce changes and additions ahead."

Mr. Sahara also announced the appointments of William Barvick as Vice President, Healthcare, and Davis Isinger of Vice President of Healthcare - Hospitals and Allied Health to the Company's Applied Financial Lines division.

Mr. Steve McGill, President of Applied Financial Lines, added: "As we have done in our other sectors, adding very experienced leaders in healthcare professional lines strengthens our ability to serve our brokers in the US, Europe, and Middle East in an area in need of underwriting expertise—especially after the hardship the healthcare industry experienced during the pandemic. We are poised to lead the way with Messrs. Barvick and Isinger onboard."

Applied executive moves:

James Davenport has been appointed corporate CFO, succeeding Bob Stafford who retired from the post after over 25 years of service. Bob will transition to part-time over the next ten years, focusing his attention on the Applied Underwriters Invitational, America's largest national charity golf tournament.

Justin Smith, with the firm for more than 20 years, has been promoted to Chief Economist and is succeeded by Jing Hong, with the firm for over 15 years, who remains Chief Actuary and now adds the Chief Underwriting Officer title.

Jeffrey Leach has been appointed Chief Investment Officer.

Zach Brightweiser, with the firm for over 17 years, has been promoted to Vice President, Brand Communications.

In Applied's United Risk division, Jay Cahill has been appointed Chief Financial Officer and Paul LaPorta, Vice President of Finance & Controller.

Additionally, the firm has recruited over 50 experienced and key managers, most prominent are the professionals whose names follow, many in the growing surety sector:

Applied Credit Underwriters

Crispin Hodges , Head of Political Risk

, Head of Political Risk Sean Redden , General Counsel and Head of Claims

, General Counsel and Head of Claims Christophe Meurier, Head of Credit

Applied Entertainment & Sports

Brett Basten, Director of Operations

Applied Financial Lines

Suzanne Delio, Vice President, Underwriting Counsel

Applied Home National Underwriters

Robert Courtemanche, Chief Executive Officer

Applied Specialty Underwriters

Marge Milano , Head of Underwriting Quality

, Head of Underwriting Quality Jacqueline Surguine , Head of Product Innovation

, Head of Product Innovation Jessica Gregory , National Product Manager

Applied Surety Underwriters

Nate Hutchison , CP, Regional Underwriting Officer, Contract Surety

, CP, Regional Underwriting Officer, Contract Surety Nolan Steele , Executive Underwriter

, Executive Underwriter Mark Atkins , Senior Vice President, National Underwriting Officer

, Senior Vice President, National Underwriting Officer Patrick Benedict , Vice President, Surety

, Vice President, Surety Nicholas Green , AVP, Regional Underwriting Officer

, AVP, Regional Underwriting Officer Mark Neal , AVP, Regional Underwriting Officer

, AVP, Regional Underwriting Officer Samantha Canterino , Head of Surety Claims

, Head of Surety Claims Nicholes (Pierce) Pontikes , AVP, Regional Underwriting Officer

, AVP, Regional Underwriting Officer MyBinh (Mimi) Nguyen , Director of Surety Operations

, Director of Surety Operations Bryan Mortimer , Vice President, Head of Mining Engineering

, Vice President, Head of Mining Engineering Mary Ellen Ross , Senior Vice President, Surety Operations

, Senior Vice President, Surety Operations Jason Kilpatrick , Senior Vice President, National Underwriting Officer

, Senior Vice President, National Underwriting Officer Lars LaBere , Vice President, Regional Underwriting Officer

, Vice President, Regional Underwriting Officer Kevin White , Vice President, Regional Underwriting Officer

, Vice President, Regional Underwriting Officer Matthew Nowaczyk , Senior Vice President, Commercial Surety

, Senior Vice President, Commercial Surety James Bluzard , Chief Underwriting Officer, Large Contract Surety

, Chief Underwriting Officer, Large Contract Surety Christopher Raines , Vice President, National Underwriting Officer

, Vice President, National Underwriting Officer Kendall Meyers , Senior Vice President, Petro Engineering

, Senior Vice President, David Rose , Vice President, Regional Underwriting Officer

Applied Underwriters Aviation

Deanna Pease , Executive Underwriter

, Executive Underwriter Jeffrey Sheets , Vice President

Applied Warranty & Insurance Services

Juan Albuja Freile, Actuarial & Product Director

Treadwell

Stephen Bitterman, Senior Vice President

About United Risk Global (www.unitedrisk.global)

United Risk Global is an international property and casualty insurance underwriting and distribution platform independently owned and operated by its practice partners and affiliated with Applied Underwriters operationally and through its common and powerful brand identity. United Risk's home office is located at 50 Rockefeller Plaza in New York.

About Applied Underwriters (www.auw.com)

Applied Underwriters® is a global risk services firm that helps businesses and people manage uncertainty through its business services, insurance and reinsurance solutions. As a company, Applied Underwriters has been distinguished by its innovative approaches to client care and by its strong financial strength. Applied Underwriters operates widely throughout the US, UK, EU and Middle East. Its operational headquarters is located in Omaha, Nebraska.

