Applied Underwriters Names Gregg Holtmeier Vice President, Strategic Development, for Company's Growing M&A and Partnership Alliances

OMAHA, Neb., April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Steve Menzies, Chairman of Applied Underwriters, has announced the naming of Gregg Holtmeier to the post of Vice President of Strategic Development, to collaborate with the company's growing team in M&A, corporate alliances and partnership relationships. Applied Underwriters has announced several transactions recently, which follow a long list in the preceding years.

According to Mr. Menzies, the stepped-up expansion and network growth of the Company has outpaced expectations: "We had set plans in 2023 for the engaging of new partners, for acquisitions and for the establishment of other alliance-styled deals, but we could not have anticipated the response from our initiatives in the marketplace. As it is getting more vigorous, we have hired Gregg Holtmeier to help blueprint and realize meaningful, strategic growth, using imagination and creativity together with the resources our professional team offers. It will prove a winning formula."

Mr. Jamie Sahara, President of Applied Underwriters, observed that Mr. Holtmeier's longtime association with the Company as an advisor and trusted consultant has enabled him to move into his new role confidently and expeditiously: "Gregg has added value to our growth model and will now participate as an integral part of our development planning and action agenda. His market knowledge and experience are assets that he brings to the process uniquely, spanning the expanded spectrum of our interests, notably in reinsurance. We welcome him enthusiastically."

Mr. Holtmeier, who has been in the insurance and reinsurance fields since his graduation from Swarthmore College in 2000, has spent several years in senior executive management positions with direct responsibility for select, important business lines, focusing upon growth and strategy. He has served in strategic leadership roles at BMS, Guy Carpenter and JLT, while serving on multiple boards during his distinguished career. Mr. Holtmeier characterized his joining Applied Underwriters with great optimism: "The industry itself, as well as longtime executives in the business, have begun to track Applied Underwriters' progress with increasing interest, given its distinct entrepreneurial spirit, execution prowess and seemingly unparalleled ability to assemble leading talent in the industry. The Company is known for valuing a degree of autonomy not found elsewhere, giving strength and authority throughout its organization. I am delighted to be a part of this evolving success story."

