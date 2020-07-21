Applitools Adds AI Auto-Maintenance and Smart Assist to End-to-End Testing Platform

SAN MATEO, Calif., July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Applitools (https://applitools.com/), provider of a next generation test automation platform through Visual AI and Ultrafast Grid, today announced new AI capabilities for its end-to-end automated testing platform. Auto-maintenance AI leverages the power of Applitools Visual AI technology to accelerate test maintenance efficiency through virtual assistant recommendations. AI powered smart assist automatically analyzes large batches of test results, often numbering in the hundreds or even thousands of tests. It then removes all redundancies by grouping similar visual and functional regressions together. Applitools auto-maintenance AI instantly performs the mundane and redundant tasks often associated with manual testing without fatigue or errors. It reduces maintenance time by up to 90 percent so users reach better results with less effort, and allow engineering teams to release higher quality apps much faster with greater confidence.

To see Applitools auto-maintenance AI in action, set a quick call with a test automation expert at ( https://info.applitools.com/uG9U ).

Hundreds of Applitools customers use AI auto-maintenance and smart assist to reduce maintenance costs and improve efficiency:

"It's well-known that AI has transformed how businesses make decisions. In today's climate, it's not only business decisions that benefit from AI - engineering teams are also leveraging AI to help digitally transform their application development," said Parasar Saha, Enterprise Automation Architect at a leading North American airline. "AI that can reduce repetitive and error-prone tasks to free up time and resources is what you should look for to help transform your team. Applitools AI powered auto-maintenance does exactly this and is a perfect example of how AI can be leveraged effectively."

"We use Applitools extensively in our regression testing at Branch," said Joe Emison , CTO at Branch Financial. "Visual AI is incredibly accurate, but equally impressive are the AI powered maintenance features. With the volume of tests that we run, the time savings that the AI auto-maintenance features afford us are extensive."

"Applitools auto-maintenance AI has transformed the repetitive and tedious process of analysing results into a streamlined process saving us an incredible amount of time," said Marie Drake , Principal Test Automation Engineer at News UK.

Test maintenance overhead is the leading challenge for QA and development teams with most teams spending 40-70 percent of their time on maintenance. As businesses digitally transform, the maintenance work required to ensure a visually and functionally perfect user experience across all browsers, devices, and viewports continues to increase. Dev teams are unable to maintain quality while also working toward faster release cycles.

"Test maintenance is a painstaking and error-prone task, which is exactly what AI is meant to solve," said Adam Carmi, CTO of Applitools. "Applitools' core Visual AI technology helps automate test maintenance processes and does most of the heavy lifting to save test engineers and developers time while reducing errors. The assistant-like Visual AI recommendations are uniquely intelligent, accurate, and right-on-time to ensure that customers are tapping the full potential of the Applitools Platform. We are giving test engineers the time back to write new tests instead of getting bogged down in laborious and tedious maintenance work."

Developers and Test Engineers can start using AI auto-maintenance and AI virtual assist today. To learn more about Applitools and the latest developments around Visual AI, visit ( https://applitools.com/ ).

About Applitools

Applitools delivers a Next Generation Test Automation Platform through Visual AI and Ultrafast Grid. We enable engineering teams to release high quality web and mobile apps at incredible speed at a reduced cost.

Applitools Visual AI modernizes important test automation use cases -- Functional Testing, Visual Testing, Web and Mobile UI/UX Testing, Cross Browser Testing, Responsive Web Design Testing, Cross Device Testing, PDF Testing, Accessibility Testing and Compliance Testing -- to transform the way organizations deliver innovation at the speed of CI/CD at a significantly lower Total Cost of Ownership (TCO).

Hundreds of companies from verticals such as Tech, Banking, Insurance, Retail, Pharma, and Publishing -- including 50 of the Fortune 100 -- use Applitools to deliver the best possible digital experiences to millions of customers on any device and browser, and across every screen size and operating system.

Applitools is headquartered in San Mateo, California, with an R&D center in Tel Aviv, Israel. For more information, please visit applitools.com.

Media Contact:

Jeremy Douglas

Catapult PR-IR

+1 303-581-7760, ext. 16

[email protected]

SOURCE Applitools