Applitools Launches Free Open Source Software Licensing, Partners with Open Source Apprentice Program

SAN MATEO, Calif., June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Applitools, a provider of AI Powered end-to-end visual testing and monitoring, today announced a version of its flagship product, Applitools Eyes, is now available for open source libraries. Now, open source projects can add the leading automated visual testing solution to their library at no cost. For more information about Applitools' open source licensing, visit ( https://applitools.com/open-source ).

In addition, Applitools began working with This Dot's Open Source Apprentice Program to give junior-level developers from a range of backgrounds a path to contributing to open source. This initiative allows Applitools to invest in open source and enable energetic and passionate junior developers to achieve its vision of supporting tech diversity through open source programs and beyond.

"Applitools is committed to nurturing greater diversity in tech and supporting open source initiatives, and programs with organizations like This Dot help us achieve both outcomes," said Moshe Milman, co-founder and COO at Applitools. "By making our technology freely available for anyone in the world to use, we can help mentor generations of developers and technologists through more inclusivity."

Below are a few of the open source libraries Applitools and This Dot have worked with via the program:

"Visual testing tools have come a long way from pixel-to-pixel matching," said Prateek Bhatnagar , Preact Core team member. "Working with Applitools to integrate this into Preact Material has given us the ease of testing we always wanted for this project."

Mentorship First

Gil Tayar , frontend development architect at Applitools, serves as the lead on the integration of this program and works closely with each apprentice. Together, they help accomplish 3 key goals:

Provide a platform to teach junior developers visual testing

Show how easy it is to integrate visual testing into an open source library

Work with open source maintainers to get pull requests merged into real-world projects

Apprentices have a support system so they never feel alone in their journey, which creates a positive environment to further their development skills. "The apprentice program gave me an opportunity to work on an amazing visual testing tool," said Megha Sachdev , an open source apprentice. "This program helped me explore a lot of new things like visual testing, handling the front end, and more. It was fun working as a part of this program as it was an ice breaker for me into front end development after a gap of one year in my career."

Apprentices are able to dig deeper into the world of testing and provided a reason to familiarize themselves with the Applitools' visual AI capabilities.

Open source apprentice Marien Scott , said, "Being a part of this program helped me explore new zones which were completely new to me. I am a backend developer and this program has opened new opportunities for me, for which I'm really thankful."

"We've been happy to see more underrepresented minorities show interest in furthering their careers in testing and development after the program," continued Milman. "We hope that these stories help inspire other companies to run similar programs internally because diversification of the tech world is the key to building a better, healthier community."

Do you have an open source project that you'd like to start visually testing? Get your free Applitools account at ( https://applitools.com/open-source ).

About Applitools

Applitools provides a state-of-the-art AI-powered end-to-end visual testing and monitoring platform for Developers, Test Automation, Manual QA, DevOps, and Digital Transformation teams. Our Visual AI technology transforms how organizations approach quality by ensuring web and mobile applications appear and operate exactly as designed across any device, browser, OS, or native application. Applitools is fast, quick to integrate with any DevOps environment, easy to use by anyone on the team, and scalable to any size organization looking to increase speed and quality with every release - an outcome necessary to compete in today's challenging business environment.

Hundreds of companies from a range of verticals, including Fortune 100 firms in software, banking, insurance, retail, and pharmaceuticals, use Applitools to deliver the best possible digital experiences to their customers. Applitools is headquartered in San Mateo, California, with an R&D center in Tel Aviv, Israel. For more information, please visit https://applitools.com/

