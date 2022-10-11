Applitools Launches Partner Program to Broaden Visual AI Technology Adoption

Recent Applitools State of UI/UX testing survey indicates huge increase in release velocity and testing complexity

Applitools Partner Program is designed to meet the increased testing needs of customers and partners in the era of Digital Transformation

SAN MATEO, Calif., Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Applitools , provider of the next generation test automation platform powered by Visual AI, today announced the formal launch of its Partner Program with key GSI's, SI's and VAR's including Accenture, Apexon, Cap Gemini, EPAM, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, TTC and many more.

Applitools is the fastest-growing software testing company in North America. The company has hundreds of customers – including more than 25% of the Fortune 500 – with a large presence in top financial services businesses, leading software and fast-growing tech companies and SMB markets globally ( https://applitools.com/blog/deloitte-fast500-2021/ ).

Applitools' goal is to build the right infrastructure and to understand what partners need most in order to create a scalable business together, which also meets the needs of their joint customers. This includes training paths and certifications, formal routes to market that match the way its partners go-to-market and a Partner Resource Center.

"TTC is excited to join the Applitools Partner Program. Modern enterprises are challenged to provide a seamless experience at scale while navigating the growing number of devices customers interact with daily," said Chris Rolls, CEO America's at TTC. "Aligning Applitools' deep experience in visual AI and test automation with TTC's broad testing expertise, we will accelerate our customers' modernization journeys and deliver on the promise of flawless customer experience."

To drive this initiative and help scale strategic partnerships globally, Applitools recently hired Alan Ota as VP of Strategic Partners. Alan brings a strong track record of successfully building businesses, channels, Technology Alliance ecosystems and managing complex programs, such as merger and acquisition integrations. Prior to joining Applitools, he worked at HP, Worksoft and Tricentis where he was SVP of Strategic Partners. Alan successfully led similar Partner Program initiatives at all three previous companies.

"I am honored to lead the Partner Program at Applitools to help partners and their customers tap into the power of visual AI," said Alan. "At Applitools we believe that strengthening the community around us - including through our partners and education platforms like Test Automation University - proliferates success. With plans to scale quickly, we look forward to inviting more partners to the program soon and kicking off additional initiatives to continue to increase the value we deliver."

Flawless UI/UX is critical for successful Digital Transformation. The recently released State of UI/UX Testing Report 2022 ( applitools.info/kod ) indicates that customers are actively implementing Continuous Delivery (CD) and that automation, including visual testing, and cross browser/device testing are key enablers of CD and Digital Transformation. The report also showed that most organizations' current testing techniques are unable to meet the quality engineering demands for their digital products and services. This is why Applitools is investing in its partners, and partnering with the top GSI's, SI's and VAR's to match customer needs and to solve the challenges IT departments face to deliver flawless apps.

