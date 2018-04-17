Applitools Raises $31M to Advance Application Visual Management (AVM) Category

Read more about the next phase of Applitools' company journey at: (https://applitools.com/the-next-phase-of-the-applitools-journey).

"Our mission is to help customers automate all visual aspects of application delivery, and address the growing importance of providing exceptional digital experiences across any device, browser, operating system, and language," said Gil Sever, CEO of Applitools. "We are excited to partner with OpenView to scale our enterprise-grade platform to support digital transformation with the velocity and quality that businesses demand."

Applitools developed the first and only Visual AI Engine that mimics the human eye and brain in a reliable and scalable fashion. Applitools Eyes (https://applitools.com/features), the company's Automated Visual AI Testing and Monitoring Platform, leverages the largest data set of UI validations in the world and achieves 99.999 percent accuracy, i.e. less than 10 false detections in a million comparisons. The company's AI engine continues to evolve through machine learning by analyzing millions of new images on a daily basis.

Applitools' Automated Visual AI Testing and Monitoring Platform v10 is available now. To learn more and open a free trial account, visit: (https://applitools.com/users/register).

"If there's a single commonality of the fastest growing companies it's that they understand their brand is the sum of every experience a customer has with you," said Bill Macaitis, former CMO at Slack, Zendesk and SVP Marketing at Salesforce. "The need to deliver delightful, incredible digital experiences to millions of customers, 24/7, on a breadth of devices, browsers, and operating systems can be daunting. Applitools makes it easy via their Application Visual Management (AVM) approach, which enables automated validation of every aspect of the visual user experience. Applitools is a game changer."

"OpenView is thrilled to partner with the Applitools team as they solve for one of the few remaining bottlenecks in the continuous delivery process – visual testing," said Jim Baum, Venture Partner at OpenView who joins the Applitools board. "For modern enterprises, a web or mobile application is the face of their brand and Applitools provides a crucial protective layer." Jim will bring world class operational experience to Applitools' Board of Directors, as he was CEO of Netezza and took the company public and later drove its acquisition by IBM in 2010 for nearly $2B.

To help guide Test Automation Engineers, DevOps Teams, Front End Developers, Manual QA experts, and Digital Transformation executives, Applitools created Application Visual Management - a new category framework that simplifies and automates all visual aspects of application creation, testing, delivery and monitoring. The goal is to help shorten application delivery cycles and improve software quality because what the customer sees is what matters most. By helping prevent visual flaws from occurring in the application delivery process, teams can avoid the issues that frequently result from events such as browser and operating system updates, new devices penetrating the marketplace, and the effects of dynamic content on the web.

Today's DevOps toolchain only supports the functional aspects of modern application delivery in areas like testing, monitoring, Continuous Integration (CI), Continuous Delivery (CD), accessibility, security, bug tracking, collaboration, source control, and more. AVM applies Visual AI technology to add automated visual validation of all the visual aspects of application delivery to the DevOps toolchain, allowing acceleration and full automation of the entire delivery process. Fortune 100 companies have already realized significant benefits through the use of Visual AI technology and those benefits can now be offered to any Enterprise or SMB. This round of funding will be used to expand the offering with new capabilities and to target users across the entire software development, delivery, and monitoring toolchain.

To learn more about AVM, download the Application Visual Management whitepaper for free at: (http://go.applitools.com/AVM-Category-Whitepaper.html).

About Applitools

Applitools is on a mission to help Test Automation Engineers, DevOps Teams, Frontend Developers, and Digital Transformation Executives release, test and monitor flawless mobile, web, and native apps in a fully automated way that enables Continuous Integration and Continuous Delivery (CI-CD). Founded in 2013, Applitools uses sophisticated AI powered image processing technology to ensure that an application appears correctly and functions properly on all mobile devices, browsers, operating systems and screen sizes. Applitools has more than 300 customers from a range of verticals, including Fortune 100 companies in software, banking, online retail, insurance, pharmaceuticals, and more. Applitools is headquartered in San Mateo, California, with an R&D center in Tel Aviv, Israel. For more information, please visit applitools.com.

About OpenView

OpenView, the expansion stage venture firm, helps build software companies into market leaders. Through its Expansion Platform, OpenView helps companies hire the best talent, acquire and retain the right customers and partner with industry leaders so they can dominate their markets. Their focus on the expansion stage makes OpenView uniquely suited to provide truly tailored operational support to its portfolio companies. Learn more about OpenView at openviewpartners.com.

