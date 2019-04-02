Applitools Sets Sights on AI Powered End-to-End Visual Testing With Introduction of Ultrafast Visual Grid

SAN MATEO, Calif., April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Applitools, a provider of AI Powered end-to-end Visual Testing and monitoring, today announced Applitools Ultrafast Visual Grid as a state of the art testing platform to drive enterprise-wide management of both functional and visual app quality ( https://applitools.com/visualgrid ). With the release of the Ultrafast Visual Grid, Applitools now delivers the world's first low-code, super reliable, ultrafast and easy-to-use testing and monitoring platform to support developers, test automation engineers, manual QA, marketing and digital transformation teams for any size company.

"Applitools new Visual Grid is lighting fast. Here at Gannett (USA Today), tests run across 5 browser viewport sizes and mobile device emulators in just seconds. It's a huge time saving that helps us expand our test coverage, catch more bugs pre-production and still release faster," said Greg Sypolt, director of quality engineering at Gannett.

Applitools is offering free early access to Visual Grid to select customers through May 31, 2019. To request access, please visit ( https://go.applitools.com/vgea.html ).

Visual Grid Helps Provide the Fastest, Easiest Path to Test Automation Success

Applitools AI powered end-to-end visual testing and monitoring platform now includes every component the enterprise needs to quickly succeed in its test automation and CI-CD efforts. Applitools Eyes' core test management, auto maintenance and dashboard functionality allow anyone on the team to author, fix, analyze results and maintain tests easily. The Root Cause Analysis ( https://applitools.com/root-cause-analysis ) feature allows any user to spot bugs easily and identify the root cause issue in the underlying code. And now, Applitools Ultrafast Visual Grid leverages Visual AI to instantly validate all app elements on all screens eliminating brittle test code and bloated functional test scripts. It perfectly executes most of the tedious and time-consuming tasks associated with outdated testing techniques. Further, this entire offering integrates perfectly with almost any existing CI-CD testing and monitoring environment to eliminate the QA bottleneck that exists today in many companies.

Today Applitools Ultrafast Visual Grid supports Selenium Java, Selenium Javascript, Selenium C#, Selenium Python, Selenium Ruby, Selenium IDE, Webdriver IO, Cypress and Storybook. Additional SDKs will follow quickly with plans to support all 50+ SDKs by the end of 2019. The new complete Applitools offering is powerful, yet simple to use, with backwards compatibility with existing tests. Running existing tests on the new Ultrafast Visual Grid does not require any code changes. It simply boosts the performance of existing tests by executing them 30 to 70 times faster in a much more stable and less flaky environment.

"Applitools Visual Grid integrates seamlessly with our testing framework and provides everything I need to achieve comprehensive cross-browser coverage at the speed of a single test," said Omri Aharon, Frontend Team Leader at Autodesk.

Challenges Created By CI-CD and Digital Transformation Require a Fast, Easy and Scalable Approach to Continuous Quality

As front end developers continue to make massive gains in productivity to build new features faster, quality management approaches are trapped in legacy test automation technology and infrastructure incapable of properly supporting today's CI-CD and Digital Transformation needs in terms of speed, reliability, and AI assistance. As a result, quality assurance is a bottleneck to delivering high-quality app releases with the speed and quality necessary to compete in today's business environment. Existing testing techniques, especially those that rely on large, brittle functional test frameworks are not able to provide the accuracy, speed and agility needed to maintain pace with the evolution of app development technologies, environments and practices. Additionally, the pressures of Digital Transformation, with the constant change of environments, devices, microservices and more, creates huge quality challenges for today's brands. Using outdated testing techniques, the outcome is a combination of a low release velocity, costly bugs in production and ultimately customer churn that impacts revenue. These brands need testing technology built for today's CI-CD reality.

Less Code. Less Time. More Coverage. Better Quality.

Applitools new AI powered end-to-end platform allows teams to continuously test and monitor every aspect of the app before, during and after every code change, with a single open-ended assertion that invokes Visual AI and runs visual validations on an Ultrafast Visual Grid for multiple browsers, operating systems, and viewports. Everything is tested concurrently and instantly. Teams can create, fix and analyze test results quickly and pinpoint the root cause of any bug down to the specific lines of code on the page. Developers can then correct issues in minutes and spend more time writing features that solve business problems while still releasing bug-free apps quickly.

"Existing test tools, frameworks and grids are fine for basic data entry and app navigation, but they are code heavy, brittle, slow, expensive and break easily when an app is evolving. That makes them ill-suited to the continuous quality needs of today," said Gil Sever, co-founder and CEO of Applitools. "Applitools platform, which includes Applitools Eyes AI-Powered Visual Testing and Monitoring tool, together with Applitools Ultrafast Visual Grid, now enables AI powered end-to-end Visual Testing and Monitoring with a fraction of the code, much shorter release cycles and AI features. This helps provide better app quality - drastically improving the clarity, speed and collaboration of communication among dev teams needed to eliminate the QA bottleneck."

About Applitools

Applitools provides a state-of-the-art AI-powered end-to-end visual testing and monitoring platform for Developers, Test Automation, Manual QA, DevOps, and Digital Transformation teams. Our Visual AI technology transforms how organizations approach quality by ensuring web and mobile applications appear and operate exactly as designed across any device, browser, OS, or native application. Applitools is fast, quick to integrate with any DevOps environment, easy to use by anyone on the team, and scalable to any size organization looking to increase speed and quality with every release - an outcome necessary to compete in today's challenging business environment.

Hundreds of companies from a range of verticals, including Fortune 100 firms in software, banking, insurance, retail, and pharmaceuticals, use Applitools to deliver the best possible digital experiences to their customers. Applitools is headquartered in San Mateo, California, with an R&D center in Tel Aviv, Israel. For more information, please visit applitools.com .

Media Contact:

Jeremy Douglas

Catapult PR-IR

+1 303-581-7760, ext. 16

jdouglas@catapultpr-ir.com

SOURCE Applitools

Related Links

http://www.applitools.com

