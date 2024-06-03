Apploi Achieves Highest Security Standards with 2024 SOC 2 Type II Certification and HIPAA Compliance

Leading healthcare workforce system protects customer data while expanding offerings

NEW YORK, June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Apploi announced today that it has successfully completed Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type II audit for the third year in a row as well as achieved Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) compliance.

This is an important milestone for Apploi as it continues to strengthen its position as healthcare's leading workforce management solution, and primes the company to expand its offerings to solve healthcare's hiring challenges.

AICPA SOC 2

SOC 2 was developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), as a universal security standard for organizational systems. To pass SOC 2, Apploi completed a comprehensive audit (performed by Sensiba San Filippo, LLP) of security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy. By awarding Apploi with SOC 2 completion status, AICPA confirms that the platform meets the highest standards for security and customer confidentiality.

Additionally, with HIPAA compliance, Apploi demonstrates its commitment to safeguarding sensitive health information and ensuring compliance with the highest standards of data privacy and security.

"We're really proud to receive the SOC 2 certification again this year as well as achieve HIPAA compliance," said Rob Wright, VP of Engineering at Apploi. "Apploi continues to grow, and we're committed to maintaining our position as a secure and reliable healthcare partner. Of course, these certifications are only one component of our security protocol, right alongside internal testing, rigorous monitoring, encryption, and user permissions."

These certifications are critical to Apploi's mission to help healthcare employers hire, onboard, and schedule top talent with streamlined and user-friendly software. These verify that Apploi is responsibly protecting its customers' sensitive data—and, by extension, sensitive information pertaining to healthcare workers around the nation.

About Apploi

Apploi is helping healthcare facilities stabilize their workforce and increase occupancy in the midst of a labor shortage with an all-in-one platform built to hire, onboard, and schedule top healthcare talent.

Working with over 9,000 healthcare organizations across the United States, the NYC-based tech company helps leaders solve the industry's most pressing problem: how to provide superb care with few workers and more turnover. With the Apploi platform, facilities can manage the staff experience from job post through to shift fulfillment – empowering teams to fill roles quicker, lessen agency dependence, and increase occupancy rates. To learn more about Apploi, visit apploi.com .

