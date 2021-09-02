Apploi Adds Senior and Assisted Living Industry Executive Pat Mulloy to Advisory Board

NEW YORK, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Apploi , a recruiting, onboarding, and credential management software company serving healthcare organizations, today announced the addition of prominent assisted living industry executive Pat Mulloy as the latest healthcare expert to join the company's advisory board. Mulloy will work alongside an esteemed group of industry thought leaders, including Sharon Gabrielson, Jonathan Fields, Randi Zuckerberg and Mark Ghermezian, to collectively guide Apploi in its mission to directly address the hiring challenges facing today's healthcare employers.

Mulloy's addition to the team marks a significant milestone for Apploi as the company expands to support the healthcare hiring needs of new customers in the assisted living space, which continues to face challenges amidst an ongoing pandemic and staffing shortages . Building on this momentum, Apploi recently announced the launch of Onboard and Manage Teams , a secure onboarding and credential management solution that helps healthcare employers manage the sheer volume of documentation from new and existing employees, reduce their own audit risk and guarantee the safety of sensitive employee information.

"Pat is a lauded executive in the healthcare industry, having established a deep knowledge of the senior and assisted living space over the course of his decades-long career," said Adam Lewis, CEO of Apploi. "I know he'll be an incredible asset to our growing advisory board as Apploi expands to support more facilities in this market. We look forward to working with Pat and leveraging his expertise in our efforts to scale the company and meet evolving hiring needs across the industry."

Mulloy is currently Of Counsel for Wyatt, Tarrant & Combs and serves as Chairman of the Board for Argentum, the leading national association dedicated to supporting companies operating professionally managed senior living communities. In addition to sitting on several other boards, including Assembly Healthcare and University of Louisville Health, Inc., Mulloy was previously the CEO of Elmcroft Senior Living from 2006 to 2018, and the president and CEO of Atria Senior Living from 1996 to 2000. Mulloy received his bachelor's degree from Vanderbilt University and his juris doctorate from Vanderbilt University School of Law.

"Having been in this industry this long, I've seen first-hand how enormous a weight hiring is on healthcare organizations," said Mulloy. "It's remarkable to finally see a platform like Apploi that is using technology in innovative ways to help address the critical pain points in healthcare recruitment, and making a real impact in the process. I'm excited to join Apploi's advisory board working in tandem with some of the best and brightest in the industry to help solve one of the biggest challenges in healthcare today."

