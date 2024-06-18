Apploi Announces Partnership with Empeon HR + Payroll Provider

NEW YORK, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Apploi, the leading workforce system for healthcare employers, is excited to announce a new strategic partnership with Empeon, a comprehensive healthcare-focused Payroll and HR platform.

This collaboration streamlines and enhances the staff experience for healthcare facilities, making a seamless, integrated process from job post through to first paycheck. This partnership underscores Apploi's commitment to delivering solutions that improve efficiency, reduce errors, and enhance the overall employee experience.

"We are thrilled to partner with Empeon to offer our customers a more cohesive and efficient end-to-end HR workflow," said Adam Lewis, CEO of Apploi. "This integration is another example of how Apploi is dedicated to working with providers in the industry to create a comprehensive experience."

Empeon CEO, Israel Krausz added, "Partnering with Apploi allows us to offer a workforce solution that is targeted for healthcare recruitment and hiring, in such a critical time. We are happy to be able to provide Empeon customers a market-leading solution like Apploi."

Apploi continues to demonstrate growth and collaboration in the healthcare industry being named a 2024 Indeed Platinum ATS Partner and achieving highest security standards with 2024 SOC 2 Type II Certification and HIPAA Compliance .

This expansion has won Apploi continued recognition including being named one of the fastest-growing companies by Inc. Magazine and Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 , as well as being honored as a multi-category leader by GetApp, a Gartner company.

About Apploi

Apploi is helping healthcare facilities stabilize their workforce and increase occupancy in the midst of a labor shortage with an all-in-one platform built to hire, onboard, and schedule top healthcare talent.

Working with over 9,000 healthcare organizations across the United States, the NYC-based tech company helps leaders solve the industry's most pressing problem: how to provide superb care with few workers and more turnover. With the Apploi platform, facilities can manage the staff experience from job post through shift fulfillment – empowering teams to fill roles quicker, lessen agency dependence, and increase occupancy rates. To learn more about Apploi, visit: apploi.com .

About Empeon

Empeon is a leading provider of human capital management (HCM) software solutions for healthcare organizations. Empeon's customizable, all-in-one HCM platform empowers businesses to work smarter by streamlining and automating people management processes, including Payroll, Human Resources, Onboarding, Scheduling, Benefits, ACA, and Time and Attendance management. Founded in 1998 as ADS, Empeon has decades of experience supporting the healthcare industry's unique needs. Empeon wraps its capabilities around individual customer needs and provides a genuine 1:1 relationship with its core team. Learn more at https://empeon.com/

