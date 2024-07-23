Apploi Announces Will Plourde as New Chief Technology Officer

NEW YORK, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Apploi, a leading provider of workforce solutions for the healthcare industry, is thrilled to announce that Will Plourde has joined the team as its new Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Plourde comes with 20+ years of experience in both the healthcare and human capital management space.

Will Plourde, CTO of Apploi

Will Plourde's experience is deeply aligned with Apploi's mission to bring end-to-end hiring solutions to the healthcare market. Earlier in his career, he was Lead Engineer at Monster, followed by 10 years at Healthcare Source as CTO. During his tenure at HealthcareSource, he played a pivotal role in leading the team through rapid growth before its successful exit.

"Apploi is very excited to welcome Will Plourde to our team," said Adam Lewis, CEO of Apploi. "Will's extensive experience in the healthcare staffing sector and proven track record in scaling technology platforms make him the perfect fit for our company. We can't wait to see the innovative solutions he will bring to enhance our products and services."

After his successful stint at HealthcareSource, Plourde served as the CTO at ConnectRN, one of the country's largest digital staffing agencies for nurses. His role provided him with firsthand experience of the challenges within the nursing labor and staffing agency sectors, making him exceptionally well-suited to lead Apploi's technological innovations.

Will Plourde also expressed his enthusiasm for the new role, stating, "I am thrilled to join Apploi and contribute to its mission of simplifying hiring in healthcare. Apploi's commitment to innovation aligns perfectly with my personal passion for quality patient care. I look forward to working with the team to drive technological advancements so that companies can hire and retain the best candidates to provide that care."

About Apploi

Apploi is helping healthcare facilities stabilize their workforce and increase occupancy in the midst of a labor shortage with an all-in-one platform built to hire, onboard, and schedule top healthcare talent.

Working with over 9,000 healthcare organizations across the United States, the NYC-based tech company helps leaders solve the industry's most pressing problem: how to provide superb care with few workers and more turnover. With the Apploi platform, facilities can manage the staff experience from job post through shift fulfillment – empowering teams to fill roles quicker, lessen agency dependence, and increase occupancy rates. To learn more about Apploi, visit: apploi.com .

