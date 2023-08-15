Apploi Continues Strong Growth In 4th Year On Inc. 5000 List

News provided by

Apploi

15 Aug, 2023, 07:00 ET

Healthcare Workforce Management Platform Proves Demand Is Here to Stay

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Apploi, the leading workforce management platform built for healthcare employers, has been included on the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing American companies for the fourth consecutive year. Apploi has maintained a strong rate of growth since 2018 when the company officially unveiled its focus on the healthcare market.

Inclusion on the Inc. 5000 list is a prestigious honor, recognizing the most successful companies in America. Other companies that have been honored on this list include Microsoft, LinkedIn, Zillow, and Intuit.

Continue Reading
Inc 5000 Logo
Inc 5000 Logo

"The most rewarding thing is seeing Apploi growing in a stable, sustainable way," says Apploi founder and CEO Adam Lewis. "We're growing quickly, but a lot of thought and caution has gone into that. I have to thank both the Apploi team and our incredible community of customers for helping ensure that we're prioritizing correctly to meet our industry's needs."

Apploi has earned numerous accolades in recent years, including being named one of Inc.'s Best Workplaces of 2023 and a top ATS partner for Indeed. In the past year, CEO Adam Lewis has been recognized by Crain's New York as a top HR tech leader and was named a finalist by the prestigious Entrepreneur of the Year award. Apploi has also substantially expanded its offerings to customers, with more in-platform credentialing tools, new partnerships with tax credit service WOTC.com and background check software Accurate, and healthcare shift management through Apploi OnCall.

"Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "To make the Inc. 5000—with the fast growth that requires—is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future."

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including full company profiles, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Apploi

Apploi is the leading workforce management platform specializing in high-volume hiring for healthcare. Working with over 8,000 healthcare organizations across the US today, Apploi simplifies the hiring process to reduce days-to-hire and get more healthcare workers into roles faster. To learn more about Apploi, visit: www.apploi.com.

SOURCE Apploi

Also from this source

Apploi Meets Highest Security Standards With Annual SOC 2 Type II Certification

Apploi Honored as One of Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces of 2023

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.