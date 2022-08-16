Apploi Named Inc 5000 Top Growing American Company For 3rd Year Running

Healthcare HR Platform Transitions From Promising Startup to Established Scaleup

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Apploi, the leading human capital management platform for healthcare employers, has been recognized as one of the top 1000 fastest-growing companies in America by the Inc. 5000 list . This is the third consecutive year Apploi has made the list, showcasing the company's transition from startup to scaleup.

This inclusion in the Inc. 5000 list designates Apploi as one of the most successful software companies in the country. The Inc. 5000 has acted as an important springboard for many innovative software companies including Microsoft, LinkedIn, Zillow, and Yelp.

"I am thrilled at our growth, but even more so at our success," says Adam Lewis, CEO of Apploi. "Our relationships with healthcare leaders, the feedback from our customers, and the fact that we're in a position to continue evolving along with healthcare—to me, these are all signs that we're not just growing quickly, but that we're growing in the right direction. I'm filled with gratitude to our entire community for the years of faith and hard work."

Despite the disruption of the COVID-19 pandemic, Apploi has grown significantly in the healthcare HR space. Last year, the company won Gold in Inc.'s 2021 Best in Business awards for the Established Excellence: 5-14 years in business category. Since then, Apploi has raised $25 million in a Series B fundraising round , successfully completed SOC 2 certification , welcomed Natalie Lambert as Chief Revenue Officer , and was recognized by GetApp (a Gartner company) as a leader in multiple business categories—all suggesting that the company's expansion is far from over.

"The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today.

About Apploi

Apploi is the leading human capital management platform specializing in high-volume hiring for healthcare. Apploi streamlines the hiring process from candidate acquisition to hired. Working with 7,000+ healthcare organizations across the US today, Apploi simplifies the hiring process to reduce days-to-hire and get more healthcare workers into roles faster. To learn more about Apploi, visit: www.apploi.com .

