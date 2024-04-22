Apploi Partners with ProPay HR to Bring Streamlined HR Services to Healthcare Operators

NEW YORK, April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Apploi, the leading workforce system for healthcare employers, announced a new partnership with ProPay HR, one of the leading service providers of healthcare payroll and HR services for healthcare operators.

With this partnership, Apploi's workforce solution has been named ProPay HR's recommended hiring and scheduling partner - aimed at ensuring ProPay HR customers have the resources that can help create great efficiency in the healthcare scheduling space.

Specifically, ProPay HR adds Apploi's scheduling solution, Apploi OnCall, to the tools offered to its healthcare clients, connecting the staff experience from job post to first shift and then paycheck. Apploi has integrated with other technologies and processes that ProPay HR offers, all with the goal of making it easier for customers to manage everything through a single source and provider.

"Our collaboration with ProPay HR is a huge achievement in our mission to become the premier all-in-one workforce system," Apploi CEO, Adam Lewis said. "ProPay HR is well-regarded in the Healthcare industry as deep Payroll and HR experts. We know that operators want to see more collaboration between software and service providers."

Echoing Lewis's sentiments, Ephraim Vilenski, founder of ProPay HR, shared, "This partnership with Apploi reinforces our commitment to delivering cutting-edge HR solutions to our customers. By combining our strengths, we are setting new standards in healthcare workforce management."

Apploi continues to demonstrate growth and innovation, seeing over 227% growth over the last two years with the expansion of their Apploi Workforce system. Examples include the launch of Apploi OnCall , their newest shift management platform plus expanded in-platform credentialing tools , new partnerships with tax credit service WOTC.com and background check software Accurate .

This expansion has won Apploi continued recognition including being named one of five Platinum Indeed Partners , one of the fastest-growing companies by Inc. Magazine and Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 , as well as being honored as a multi-category leader by GetApp, a Gartner company.

About Apploi

Apploi is helping healthcare facilities stabilize their workforce and increase occupancy in the midst of a labor shortage with an all-in-one platform built to attract, hire, and manage top healthcare talent.

Working with over 8,000 healthcare organizations across the United States, the NYC-based tech company helps leaders solve the industry's most pressing problem: how to provide superb care with few workers and more turnover. With the Apploi platform, facilities can manage the staff experience from job post through to shift fulfillment – empowering teams to fill roles quicker, lessen agency dependence, and increase occupancy rates. To learn more about Apploi, visit: www.apploi.com .

About ProPay HR

ProPay HR is a renowned provider of payroll and human resource services, offering comprehensive solutions designed to support the very complex world of Payroll and HR processes. With a focus on innovation and customer service, ProPay HR helps businesses of all sizes manage their payroll and HR needs efficiently and effectively.

SOURCE Apploi