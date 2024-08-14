Apploi Ranked on Inc. 5000 List for the Fifth Year in a Row

NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. revealed today that Apploi ranked within the top 1,000 on its annual Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America for the 5th consecutive year. Apploi, healthcare's exclusive workforce management platform, ranked no. 822 overall and no. 90 among software companies, showing 605% revenue growth over the last three years.

Less than 1% of companies have ever been named to the prestigious list for five consecutive years. Apploi's consistent ranking over the last half-decade is a testament to their ability to help over 9,000 healthcare facilities hire, onboard, and schedule top talent.

"I am thrilled that Apploi has been recognized for the fifth year in a row on the Inc. 5000 list," says Adam Lewis, CEO of Apploi. "Our team's commitment to fostering stable and sustainable growth has significantly influenced the healthcare industry's ability to attract and retain top talent. We are eager to maintain this momentum and look forward to collaborating with our amazing customers to keep solving healthcare's huge ongoing staffing demands."

Apploi continues to demonstrate growth and collaboration in the healthcare industry, being named an Indeed Platinum ATS Partner, achieving highest security standards with 2024 SOC 2 Type II Certification and HIPAA Compliance, and announcing Will Plourde as their new CTO.

They've also expanded their presence into new areas of healthcare, announcing Chanie Rubin as their newest advisory board member for therapy markets, and partnerships with Empeon and ProPay HR.

This expansion has earned Apploi continued recognition, including being named No. 47 on Inc. Northeast Region's fastest growing private companies and Deloitte's Technology Fast 500, as well as being honored as a multi-category leader by GetApp, a Gartner company.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including full company profiles, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Apploi

Apploi is helping healthcare facilities stabilize their workforce and increase occupancy in the midst of a labor shortage with an all-in-one platform built to hire, onboard, and schedule top healthcare talent.

Working with over 9,000 healthcare organizations across the United States, the NYC-based tech company helps leaders solve the industry's most pressing problem: how to provide superb care with few workers and more turnover. With the Apploi platform, facilities can manage the staff experience from job post through shift fulfillment – empowering teams to fill roles quicker, lessen agency dependence, and increase occupancy rates. To learn more about Apploi, visit: apploi.com.

About Inc.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work achieves a monthly brand footprint of more than 40 million across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since its launch as the Inc. 100 in 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

