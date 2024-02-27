Apploi Ranks No. 47 on Inc. Magazine's List of the Northeast Region's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Healthcare Workforce Platform Continues Scaling with 227% Growth Over Last Two Years.

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Apploi, the leading platform in healthcare workforce management, announced its ranking as No. 47 on the Inc. 5000 Regionals: Northeast. This award marks the fourth consecutive year Apploi has been recognized, showcasing Apploi's growth and successful evolution from an emerging startup to a developed scaleup.

2024 Inc Regionals: Northeast
Born of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, this regional list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the Northeast. Apploi's ranking emphasizes its impact and ability to solve healthcare's most pressing issue - the healthcare staffing crisis.

"This ranking is a testament to our team's hard work and dedication," said Apploi's Chief Executive Officer, Adam Lewis. "I am humbled by our customers and partners' willingness to partner together to revolutionize hiring and staffing. Our continued growth is proof that hyper-focus on healthcare and a multi-product approach, solving deeper problems resonates."

Apploi continues to demonstrate growth and innovation, seeing over 227% growth over the last two years with the expansion of their Workforce Suite. Examples include the launch of Apploi OnCall, their newest shift management platform plus expanded in-platform credentialing tools, new partnerships with tax credit service WOTC.com and background check software Accurate.

This expansion has won Apploi continued recognition including being named one of five Platinum Indeed Partners, one of the fastest-growing companies by Inc. Magazine and Deloitte's Technology Fast 500, as well as being honored as a multi-category leader by GetApp, a Gartner company.

About Apploi

Apploi is helping healthcare facilities stabilize their workforce and increase occupancy in the midst of a labor shortage with an all-in-one platform built to attract, hire, and manage top healthcare talent.

Working with over 8,000 healthcare organizations across the United States, the NYC-based tech company helps leaders solve the industry's most pressing problem: how to provide superb care with few workers and more turnover. With the Apploi platform, facilities can manage the staff experience from job post through to shift fulfillment - empowering teams to fill roles quicker, lessen agency dependence, and increase occupancy rates. To learn more about Apploi, visit: www.apploi.com.

News Releases in Similar Topics

