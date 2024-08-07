Apploi Welcomes Chanie Rubin as New Advisory Board Member for Therapy Markets

NEW YORK, Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Apploi, the leading workforce platform in healthcare, announced the addition of Chanie Rubin as the newest member of its advisory board. Chanie Rubin will work alongside an esteemed group of industry thought leaders, including Sharon Gabrielson, Pat Mulloy, Jonathan Fields, and Randi Zuckerberg to collectively guide Apploi in its mission to address the healthcare staffing crisis.

Apploi's newest advisory board member, Chanie Rubin

Chanie Rubin's addition to the team comes at a pivotal time for Apploi, as the company experiences significant growth in the Therapy market segment. Chanie's expertise as Co-founder of Proud Moments ABA, the Northeast's largest provider of ABA therapy for children diagnosed on the autism spectrum, will undoubtedly further enhance Apploi's mission to address a broader breadth of healthcare market segments.

"Chanie's vast experience and unwavering commitment to improving care in the ABA space makes her an invaluable addition to our advisory board," said Apploi CEO, Adam Lewis. "Her insights will be essential as we continue to innovate and expand our products to meet the needs of our growing Therapy customer base."

Chanie Rubin brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise in this space to Apploi. She is a passionate and dedicated clinician executive and thought leader, well-versed in industry best practices, regulatory trends, negotiations, and operational processes.

"I am excited to join Apploi's advisory board and contribute to its mission of enhancing healthcare hiring. Together, we can empower more therapy professionals to find quality workers, and ultimately improve the lives of our patients," said Chanie Rubin.

About Apploi

Apploi is helping healthcare facilities stabilize their workforce and increase occupancy in the midst of a labor shortage with an all-in-one platform built to hire, onboard, and schedule top healthcare talent.

Working with more than 9,000 healthcare organizations across the United States, the NYC-based tech company helps leaders solve the industry's most pressing problem: how to provide superb care with few workers and more turnover. With the Apploi platform, facilities can manage the staff experience from job post through shift fulfillment – empowering teams to fill roles quicker, lessen agency dependence, and increase occupancy rates. To learn more about Apploi, visit: apploi.com .

SOURCE Apploi