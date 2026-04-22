Apply Now: The Ellucian Foundation's 2026 PATH Scholarship Program to Provide Funding for Student Success

Key Highlights:

The 2026 PATH Scholarship Program is now accepting applications.

The program will award funding through block grants of $10,000, $15,000, and $25,000 to dozens of eligible institutions.

PATH enables institutions to provide direct financial support to students experiencing economic hardship, helping them continue with their education.

RESTON, Va., April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ellucian Foundation, established in 2020 by Ellucian, the leading higher education technology solutions provider, announces that the 2026 Progress Accomplishment, Thriving, Hope (PATH) Scholarship Program is now accepting applications from eligible institutions. PATH provides block grants of $10,000, $15,000 and $25,000 to higher education institutions to support students in financial distress and prevent educational disruptions.

"Financial hardship remains one of the greatest barriers to student success, often forcing learners to pause or abandon their education — Ellucian's 2025 Student Voice Report found that 23% of stop-outs cannot afford upfront costs to return, while 15% are already burdened by student debt," said Laura Ipsen, President and CEO, Ellucian. "Through the PATH Scholarship, the Ellucian Foundation is partnering with institutions to remove those barriers and ensure more students can stay enrolled, complete their studies, and achieve their goals. This program reflects the Foundation's commitment to expanding access and powering student success at scale."

Eligibility and Program Scope

In 2026, the Foundation is accepting PATH applications from:

In the United States, public four-year institutions that are eligible to participate in the Federal Title IV Student Aid programs. Eligible four-year public Minority Serving Institutions (MSIs) are strongly encouraged to apply.

Outside the United States, not-for-profit higher education institutions who are approved by the country's ministry of higher education (or other national government ministry) to provide associate's or bachelor's degrees in the following countries: Antigua and Barbuda, Australia, Barbados, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Egypt, Ireland, Jamaica, Mexico, Trinidad and Tobago, and the United Kingdom.

The PATH Scholarship's Impact

Since the program's inception in 2020, PATH has provided grants totaling more than $3.7 million to 200+ higher education institutions around the world. Those grants have supported more than 3,700 students.

"Student success is at the heart of everything we do at Ivy Tech. While many of our students are highly motivated, unexpected financial barriers can threaten their ability to stay enrolled. We are grateful to the Ellucian Foundation for investing in our students through this scholarship support, allowing us to respond when help is needed most and keep students on track to complete their education and achieve their career goals." - Mari Linn Wise, Vice Chancellor of Development & Community Relations, Ivy Tech Community College.

"These students represent the determination, resilience, and ambition that define Brookdale. The PATH Scholarship allows us to remove immediate financial barriers so our students can continue their education with confidence and momentum." - David M. Stout, Ph.D., President of Brookdale Community College.

"Receiving [The Ellucian PATH Scholarship will] help me be able to focus more on school so I would not have to work as much. I support myself and the first in my family to go to college." - 2025 PATH Scholarship student recipient.

"At the moment I'm trying to hold down a full-time job and be a full-time student. With the current rise in cost of living this is becoming harder and harder because I have to miss work for classes. [The Ellucian PATH Scholarship will] reduce the finical burden of both missed work and education costs." - 2025 PATH Scholarship student recipient.

"I am a husband and father of two, returning to the healthcare field after a decade in sales. I'm currently pursuing a nursing degree to fulfill my long-standing desire to help others in a meaningful way. Balancing school with family responsibilities and financial pressures is challenging, especially as we adjust to living on a single income. A [The Ellucian PATH Scholarship will] ease the burden of tuition and related expenses, allowing me to focus more fully on my education and clinical training. [The Ellucian PATH Scholarship will] be a blessing to my household and help me build a career rooted in purpose and service." - 2025 PATH Scholarship student recipient.

Program Overview and Application Details

"The PATH Scholarship is designed to meet students where they are, providing timely financial support that can make the difference between stopping out and staying on track," said Jen Welding, Executive Director of the Ellucian Foundation. "By working directly with institutions, we ensure funding reaches students quickly and effectively, helping them persist in their studies and move forward with confidence."

The application deadline for institutions in the United States is June 5, 2026. For eligible institutions in Antigua and Barbuda, Australia, Barbados, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Egypt, Ireland, Jamaica, Mexico, Trinidad and Tobago, and the United Kingdom, the deadline is July 3, 2026.

All applications will be reviewed and evaluated by an independent third party. Selected institutions in the U.S. will be notified in July and those outside the U.S. in September.

For more details and application access, visit: https://stayonpath.org/.

WHAT IS THE ELLUCIAN FOUNDATION PATH SCHOLARSHIP PROGRAM

The Progress, Accomplishment, Thriving, Hope (PATH) Scholarship is provided by the Ellucian Foundation, established in 2020 by Ellucian, the leading technology solutions provider for higher education. The PATH Scholarship program has provided more than $3.7 million in grants. Thousands of students have received PATH Scholarships through their higher education institutions. For more information or to get apply, visit: https://stayonpath.org/.

Media Contacts

Greg Giangrande, Chief Marketing Officer

[email protected]

Jess Weston, Manager, Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Ellucian