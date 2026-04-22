Ellucian Announces 2026 Impact Award Winners, Honoring Institutions Leading with Data, SaaS, and Student-First Innovation

Key Highlights:

Ellucian recognized four institutions for innovative use of the company's technology solutions to improve student outcomes and operational efficiency.

Award winners demonstrated measurable impact through SaaS transformation, data-driven decision-making, and student-first digital experiences.

Each winning institution will receive $25,000 USD to support continued innovation and student success initiatives.

RESTON, Va., April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellucian, the leading higher education technology solutions provider, announced the winners of its eighth annual Impact Award at Ellucian Live, the industry's premier technology conference. The annual Ellucian Impact Award Program celebrates visionary higher education institutions that are inspiring others to push the boundaries of technology and innovation. These institutions demonstrate the impactful use of Ellucian's AI-powered platform and solutions to transform the student experience and institutional performance.

Recognizing Innovation that Transforms Higher Education

"Higher education is being redefined in real time, and this year's Impact Award winners exemplify what it means to lead through change," said Laura Ipsen, President and CEO, Ellucian. "These institutions are harnessing the full power of Ellucian's AI-driven, SaaS-native solutions to break down barriers, unlock insights, and create more connected, student-centered experiences. Their work demonstrates how innovation, when grounded in purpose, can drive meaningful outcomes for students, faculty, staff, and communities worldwide."

2026 Ellucian Impact Award-winning institutions will each receive a $25,000 USD award recognizing achievements across four categories, including Students First, Unlocking the Power of Data, Shaping the Future through SaaS, and Institutional Agility.

The 2026 Ellucian Impact Award Winners are:

Shaping the Future through SaaS

St. John's University – Queens, N.Y.

St. John's University earned recognition for its bold, institution-wide SaaS transformation through Project Genesis, modernizing core systems across student, finance, and HR on Ellucian's SaaS-native platform. The university retired nearly 800 customizations, reduced support requests by 20%, and enabled faculty and staff to save 30–40% of their time through streamlined processes. Critical services are now significantly faster, with financial aid processing reduced from multiple days to one day and grade changes completed in about an hour instead of a full day. With 99.99% uptime and a more agile operating model, St. John's is accelerating innovation while strengthening the experience for students, faculty, and staff.

Students First

Florida Polytechnic University – Lakeland, Fla.

Florida Polytechnic University was recognized for transforming the student experience with Ellucian solutions delivering a unified, student-first digital campus. The central workspace, MyFloridaPoly, is a single hub consolidating academic, administrative, and campus life resources. Streamlining access to essential tools and services reduced login barriers by 85%, increased mobile usage by 70%, and helped students save up to two hours per week. At the same time, the university retired more than 100 customizations and reduced infrastructure and licensing costs by 40%, creating a modern, scalable environment built around student success and continuous innovation.

Unlocking the Power of Data

Rend Lake College – Ina, Ill.

Rend Lake College earned recognition for using Ellucian Student powered by Colleague to transform a manual, paper-based state reporting process — collecting required student career and demographic data — into a fully automated, data-driven workflow. The institution expanded its data collection reach by 45%, increasing from 1,290 to more than 1,870 students, while boosting response rates by over 13%. Automation eliminated approximately two weeks of manual data entry, improving accuracy and freeing staff to focus on higher-value, student-centered support. The initiative also delivered measurable financial impact and supported a 5% enrollment growth, demonstrating how targeted data innovation can drive both operational efficiency and institutional outcomes.

Institutional Agility

American University of Beirut – Beirut, Lebanon

The American University of Beirut was recognized for its exceptional institutional agility, leveraging Ellucian solutions to sustain operations and expand global reach amid ongoing national crises. Through the launch of AUB Online and modernization of its digital ecosystem, the university increased its program portfolio to more than 30 offerings and generated $6 million in tuition revenue, with continued growth projected. At the same time, AUB unified access to services through Ellucian's central workspace capability, simplifying the digital environment by 83% and increasing user adoption from 45% to 90%. Operational efficiency improved significantly, with 80% fewer support tickets, 20% faster registration processes, and a 40% reduction in IT costs — positioning the university to deliver resilient, scalable education to learners worldwide.

To learn more about Ellucian solutions, visit: https://www.ellucian.com/

WHAT IS ELLUCIAN

Ellucian powers innovation for higher education, partnering with approximately 3,000 customers across 50 countries, serving more than 21 million students. Ellucian's AI-powered platform, trained on the richest dataset available in higher education, drives efficiency, personalized experiences, and strengthened engagement for all students, faculty and staff. Fueled by decades of experience with a singular focus on the unique needs of learning institutions, the Ellucian platform features best-in-class SaaS capabilities and delivers insights needed now and into the future. These solutions and services span the entire student lifecycle, including data-rich tools for student recruitment, enrolment, and retention to workforce analytics, fundraising, and alumni engagement. Ellucian's innovative solutions, vast ecosystem of partners and user community of more than 45,000 provides best practices leading to greater institutional success and achieving better student outcomes.

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SOURCE Ellucian