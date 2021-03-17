Applying New 3Rs Gets Workers through Pandemic, Global Author/CEO Says

SALT LAKE CITY, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Applying the new 3Rs, resilience, recalibration and relationships, will help today's workers get through challenges brought by the pandemic, according to a global author and CEO.

"The first thing to acknowledge is that every person who has made it this far through the pandemic is resilient, and that is a key strength that is going to carry us through to even greater heights," said Kevin Guest, author of the bestseller, All the Right Reasons: 12 Timeless Principles for Living a Life in Harmony. "Years ago, I met the most famous diamond in the world: the Hope Diamond. As I held this forty-five-and-a-half carat, deep blue diamond in my hands, it made me think of how resilient this rock is to have withstood the highly pressured environment in the earth.

"From about 90 miles deep in the earth, this rock was spewed out in a volcanic eruption, discovered, cleaned, polished and prepared into a beautiful diamond. In a metaphorical sense, each one of us is a diamond, and through all of the pressures of the pandemic, we have strengthened our character and determination to make us unstoppable."

The second "R" to recalibrate your life to align with your core values is a repeated theme in Guest's book, which has been printed and sold in five languages, i.e., English, Traditional Chinese, Simplified Chinese, Spanish and Korean.

"We have never been closer to the end of the pandemic than we are now," said Guest. "Living in isolation is the perfect time to reconnect with your core values to determine who you really are, what life means to you and what values will serve as your foundation going forward.

"In reality, most of us have never been given the gift of extended time to assess like we have now. Using this to determine what matters most to you is a huge life bonus. Recalibrating habits, thoughts and daily duties to define who you are will benefit you and those around you for the rest of your life."

Drawn from a lifetime of networking and leading a global company, Guest cites the third "R" as valuing relationships.

"Nothing is more important than relationships," said Guest, chairman and CEO of USANA Health Sciences (NYSE: USNA), a billion-dollar company operating in 24 markets worldwide. "Today I have friends and colleagues in countries and cultures around the world, and each are important to me. I learned long ago that treating others with the utmost respect and kindness is a key to success and makes life more harmonious for everyone.

"The pandemic has reminded us of things that matter most, and relationships with others is at the top of the list as we connect with God, family, friends, coworkers and so forth. Over the last year, we have felt a loss of connection with others, and because humans are naturally social beings, relationship-building is one of the key factors that will help us emerge strong from the pandemic."

Guest believes those simple patterns of behavior can help us power through the pandemic and lift each other to higher levels of harmony in life in a post-pandemic world.

"I've never seen Kevin make a selfish decision," said country music star Collin Raye, who wrote the forward in All the Right Reasons and frequently invites Guest to play with his band on tour, including multiple times at the Grand Ole Opry. "He thinks of his family, his friends, and his associates at USANA and always tries to put others first."

All the Right Reasons: 12 Timeless Principles for Living a Life in Harmony is available on Amazon. All proceeds feed hungry children, with each book purchase providing 40 meals.

For more information, visit www.kevinguest.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Tim Brown, Candid Communications

[email protected]

801-557-1466 m

SOURCE USANA