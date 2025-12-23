USANA Foundation Shares Holiday Cheer with Meals for Utah Students and Families

More than 5,100 food bags delivered to help support children during winter break

SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The holiday season is meant to be a time of celebration, yet for many children who depend on school meals, extended breaks can bring uncertainty. To help bridge that gap, the USANA Foundation - through its Utah-focused Kids Eat program - once again mobilized its annual holiday food pack initiative to help ensure families across Utah had access to nutritious meals while school was out of session.

This year, volunteers packed 5,143 food bags, delivering the equivalent of 205,720 meals to support 65 schools across Utah, from Logan to Payson. The total value of the bags amounts to more than $128,575 in gift in kind donations. Each holiday bag, containing 40 meals, was assembled by USANA employees and executives alongside dedicated community and corporate volunteers.

The bags were distributed to sponsored schools statewide to help students and their families during the holiday break. In total, 632 volunteers from 158 families and organizations contributed 1,896 hours of service.

"Food insecurity remains a critical issue in Utah, with one in nine children at risk of hunger," said Michelle Benedict, director of global programs for the USANA Foundation. "While our year-round food packs help sustain students during the school year, the holidays require additional support. This program exists because of the generosity of our volunteers and partners, and together we're helping families feel a little more secure during a challenging time."

"Fighting hunger—both locally and globally—has long been a core commitment for USANA," said Brian Paul, president of the USANA Foundation. "USANA Kids Eat through the USANA Foundation continues to make a meaningful difference here in Utah, and I'm incredibly proud of the collective impact created by our employees, volunteers, and community partners."

A Year of Giving

2025 was another remarkable year of generosity for USANA Kids Eat. Thanks to the support of the public and USANA employees, 46,738 weekend bags equaling 327,166 meals were delivered to 49 schools across Utah. These efforts made a lasting difference for local families, helping keep children nourished on weekends.

About the USANA Foundation

Founded in 2012, the USANA Foundation has changed and empowered countless lives. Their mission is to develop a network of communities built on long-lasting, sustainable, and nutritious food. They have provided hundreds of millions of meals in more than 44 countries, all thanks to the generous donations from USANA employees, Brand Partners, and the public. Their programs, including USANA Kids Eat and the USANA Garden Towers, have had a profound and lasting impact, enriching thousands of lives both locally and globally.

About USANA

USANA (NYSE: USNA) has been providing premium-quality nutrition and lifestyle products for more than 30 years. From its award-winning supplements manufactured in its FDA-registered facility to its cutting-edge Celavive skincare and healthy living products, USANA is committed to empowering people to live healthier, more vibrant lives.

Media Contact:

