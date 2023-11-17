APPOINTMENT OF SASOL PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

JOHANNESBURG, Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Sasol Limited is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr Simon Baloyi as the President and Chief Executive Officer and executive director of the Company with effect from 1 April 2024.

Simon will succeed Mr Fleetwood Grobler, the current President and Chief Executive Officer of Sasol Limited. Fleetwood will continue to serve in an executive advisor role until 31 December 2024, to ensure a smooth and structured handover.

The Board embarked on a comprehensive recruitment programme to identify a successor to Fleetwood. Internal and external candidates were considered and the process sought to identify the best leader for the role to ensure the candidate would be best positioned to most effectively serve the Company's interests going forward.

Simon Baloyi is currently employed as the Executive Vice President, Energy Operations and Technology at Sasol. He has proven technical and operational skills and holds Master's degrees in Engineering Management and in Chemical Engineering. He has served in various management positions since joining the Sasol Group in 2002.

Mr Simon Baloyi noted: "I am looking forward to working with the Board, management, the Sasol family and all our stakeholders."

Mr Stephen Westwell, Chairman of Sasol, said: "Through Fleetwood's resolute leadership, Sasol is on track to be more resilient, and live up to our purpose of innovating for a better world. In January 2024, Fleetwood will celebrate his 40th service anniversary with Sasol and we are extremely thankful for his dedication and commitment to Sasol over his illustrious career. In addition, the Board has full confidence in Simon's ability to lead Sasol. We believe that his strategic outlook, excellent leadership skills, technical and business acumen and deep experience of our operations will stand him in excellent stead to take over the helm."

