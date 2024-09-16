APPOINTMENT OF THE CHAIRMAN OF THE SASOL LIMITED BOARD, THE LEAD INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR AND CHANGES TO THE SASOL LIMITED BOARD COMMITTEES

JOHANNESBURG, Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In compliance with the JSE Limited Listings Requirements and the JSE Debt Listings Requirements, shareholders and noteholders are advised of the following changes to the Sasol Limited Board:

Chairman of the Board

Ms Muriel Dube has been appointed Chairman of the Board of Sasol Limited, with effect from 13 September 2024.

Muriel joined the Sasol Limited Board as an independent non-executive director in 2018. She holds an MSc degree in Environmental Change and Management from Oxford University and degrees in BA Human Sciences and BA Honours Politics. She has an extensive background in sustainability-, commercial-, finance- and leadership roles. She previously served as the Chief Negotiator for the Government of South Africa in climate change negotiations under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change and as Director of Atmospheric Protection and Chemicals Management at the Department of Environmental Affairs and Tourism. Subsequently, she was the Group Commercial Director at Bidvest Group, Investment Banker at Investec plc and Chief Executive of Nozala Investments.

Currently she is a non-executive director at the UK Infrastructure Bank. Her past non-executive director roles include Control Risks UK, Apogee Sustainability, Vodacom South Africa, Bidvest Group Limited, PG Group, Bravo Brands, Fluormin plc and Enviroserv.

The Sasol Limited Board is pleased to pass the reins of Chairman to someone of Muriel's calibre and is confident she will provide the necessary direction and leadership as the Company intensifies its focus on progressing a sustainable future business.

Lead Independent Director

Following the appointment of Ms Muriel Dube, who was the former Lead Independent Director, the Sasol Limited Board has appointed Dr Martina Flöel as Lead Independent Director with effect from 13 September 2024.

Changes to the Sasol Limited Board Committees

Due to Ms Muriel Dube's appointment as Chairman of the Board, she will step down as Chairman of the Safety, Social and Ethics Committee and member of the Audit Committee and Capital Investment Committee.

Consequently, the Board appointed Mr David Eyton, an independent non-executive director, as Chairman of the Safety, Social and Ethics Committee and member of the Audit Committee and Nomination and Governance Committee. Due to these appointments, David will step down as member of the Remuneration Committee with effect from 14 September 2024.

Ms Katherine Harper, an independent non-executive director, has been appointed as member of the Remuneration Committee with effect from 14 September 2024.

Ms Muriel Dube, Chairman of the Board, said: "The Board's depth, expertise and experience will continue to benefit Sasol as we progress into the future. I look forward to continuing on this journey with my fellow directors."

For further information, please contact:

Sasol Investor Relations,

Tiffany Sydow, VP Investor Relations

Telephone: +27 (0) 71 673 1929

[email protected]

SOURCE Sasol Limited