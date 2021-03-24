Appointment Scheduling Software Market to grow by USD 633.47 million during 2021-2025|Technavio

Appointment Scheduling Software Market: Increased adoption of cloud-based appointment scheduling software to drive growth.

The growing acceptance of cloud-based software may be attributed to its flexibility to scale up and down depending on a company's requirements, its high speed of deployment, and its lower upfront costs. Cloud-based appointment scheduling software enables organizations to access data and services remotely through a web browser, without installing and managing the application software. The emergence of COVID-19 disease in 2020 has further led to a rise in the adoption of cloud-based appointment scheduling software, owing to the shift of business models to online platforms and the adoption of the work from home culture. Owing to these factors, the global appointment scheduling software market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period.

Is there any relief during this COVID pandemic? Download FREE Sample Report

As per Technavio, the growing demand for mobile-based appointment scheduling software will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2021-2025.

Appointment Scheduling Software Market: Growing demand for mobile-based appointment scheduling software.

With the increasing penetration of appointment scheduling software in the market, customers are demanding feature-rich customization options from vendors. The increasing demand for mobile technology is forcing companies to adopt cloud-based appointment scheduling software, which will fuel the growth of the global appointment scheduling market during the forecast period. Furthermore, the imminent launch of 5G is expected to augment the demand for mobile-based appointment scheduling software during the forecast period. Several telecommunication service providers are making significant efforts to launch commercial 5G services. The advent of 5G services will increase the adoption of mobile-based applications, which, in turn, will propel the growth of the market in focus during the forecast period.

"The high concentration of vendors and the availability of in-house IT solutions and cloud infrastructure will further boost market growth during the forecast period", says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Appointment Scheduling Software Market: Major Vendors

Appointy Software Inc.

Calendly LLC

Deputechnologies Pty Ltd.

Q-nomy Inc.

Setmore Appointments

Appointment Scheduling Software Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the appointment scheduling software market by end-user (Corporate, Healthcare, Education, and Others) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA).

The North America region led the appointment scheduling software market in 2021, followed by APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA respectively. During the forecast period, the North American region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to factors such as the pricing strategies of vendors.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and Gain competitive intelligence about market players. Track key industry trends, opportunities, and threats. Inform your marketing, brand, strategy, and market development.

Download FREE Sample Report

Related Reports on Information Technology Include:

Global Labor Management Software Market- The labor management software market is segmented by deployment (on-premise and cloud-based) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Applicant Tracking Systems Market in Europe- The applicant tracking systems market size in Europe is segmented by end-user (large enterprises and SMEs) and deployment (cloud-based and on-premise). Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Challenges

Market Drivers

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

Report Page: https://www.technavio.com/report/appointment-scheduling-software-market-industry-analysis

SOURCE Technavio

Related Links

http://www.technavio.com/

