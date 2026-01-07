Appotronics "Dares to be First" at CES 2026: Unveils Groundbreaking Optical Engines to Redefine AI-Powered AR Glasses

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At CES 2026, the world's largest technology stage, Appotronics is showcasing how its core laser expertise is pioneering the next generation of augmented reality.

[Dragonfly G1 Mini] Dragonfly C1

Leading this charge are two revolutionary optical engines based on a paradigm-shifting singular-engine binocular design: the ultra-miniaturized "Dragonfly G1 Mini" and the world's first full-color binocular display engine, the "Dragonfly C1." This innovative approach replaces the traditional dual-engine system, and is poised to accelerate the industry's shift toward truly wearable, affordable, and AI-powered smart glasses.

The newly unveiled Dragonfly G1 Mini sets a new benchmark for compactness. At a mere 0.2cc, it is significantly smaller than its predecessor Dragonfly G1 (0.35cc) just released in September while delivering a high contrast ratio of 1000:1. Meanwhile, the Dragonfly C1, at 0.4cc, breaks entirely new ground as the world's first RGB dual-split LCoS optical engine, enabling rich, full-color binocular AR display from a single, unified module.

This singular-engine binocular design eliminates the need for two separate optical engines, dramatically reducing overall system volume, weight, and complexity. For manufacturers, this translates directly to lower production costs, reduced power consumption, and greater design freedom to create sleeker, smarter glasses.

A Vision for the Future of Daily AR

"The Dragonfly C1 propels the entire industry into the chromatic, full-color era," said Chen Menghao, General Manager of the Appotronics Innovation Center, during live demonstrations. "By enabling high-quality binocular vision from one engine, we are removing a major barrier to compact, all-day wearability. This full-color canvas will allow AR glasses makers to integrate more sophisticated applications, finally delivering an immersive and useful experience that consumers can enjoy throughout their day."

Chen emphasized that for AR glasses to become an all-day wearable, they must achieve a familiar, comfortable weight. "The target is clear: a fully-functional pair should ideally be under 30 grams—comparable to ordinary eyeglasses. Our singular-engine design is a crucial step toward that goal, helping clients balance advanced performance with true wearability."

This vision is already becoming reality. For instance, the recently announced Sharge Loomos AI Display Glasses S1, equipped with the Dragonfly G1 Mini, achieves a total weight of just 29 grams. In comparison, other full-featured smart glasses, like the Meta Ray-Ban, weigh 69 grams, though they serve different functional purposes. Appotronics further supports customization by tailoring optical parameters, such as lens curvature, to each client's specific design needs.

Beyond AR: A Full Spectrum of Laser Innovation

Appotronics' CES presence extends beyond AR. The company is also demonstrating its laser technology in personal wellness, with hair regrowth and skin rejuvenation devices at The Venetian. Additionally, its subsidiary Formovie is highlighting the latest advancements in ALPD® laser technology for home entertainment in the Central Hall，Las Vegas Convention Center..

About Appotronics

Appotronics is the inventor of the ALPD® laser technology and one of the first companies to list on the Shanghai Stock Exchange STAR Market. From optics for cinemas, home entertainment, automobiles, AR glasses, health and personal care, Appotronics' cutting-edge products are designed to meet the evolving needs of people and businesses worldwide.

Visit Appotronics at CES 2026

Running through Jan. 9th, CES 2026 offers multiple opportunities to experience Appotronics innovations:

*To experience the Appotronics hair-regrowth and skincare products, visit Booth 54653 at the Venetian Expo in Las Vegas.

*For the latest innovations in home-entertainment optics and projector products from Formovie – an Appotronics subsidiary – visit Booth 21120 in the Central Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center.

*For automotive and AR optics products, contact the following person for an arranged visit and demonstration in either the LVCC Central Hall or at The Renaissance Hotel: Ma Chunli, [email protected]

SOURCE Appotronics Corporation Ltd.