Appotronics Showcases Hair Regrowth and Skincare Series at CES 2026, Inspiring Hope for Millions

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At CES 2026, Appotronics, the inventor of ALPD® laser technology, is showcasing its first-ever series of laser-care products for the personal-wellness industry – with products that aim to deliver life-changing hair-regrowth and skin-rejuvenation.

The trio of products – the Laser Hair Regrowth Cap, the Laser Hair Growth Band, and the Multi-Function Laser Beauty Device – incorporate the company's core laser expertise and transform professional-grade phototherapy into convenient, at-home routines with user-friendly designs.

[Chen Menghao models an Appotronics "Laser Hair Growth Cap" - discretely but stylishly inserted within a baseball cap.]

The products aim to address an individual's two primary concerns: the physical well-being of their hair and skin, as well as their emotional well-being. Both of these areas can affect self-confidence and drive personal insecurities, says Chen Menghao, General Manager of the Appotronics Innovation Center.

"Millions around the world, across cultures, worry about their hair and their skin – but our products will ease their anxiety," said Chen, from the Appotronics booth in Las Vegas, located at The Venetian Expo.

Regarding the Laser Hair Regrowth Cap, for example, the product is ideally suited for customers who have lost significant hair, yet still have active follicles. Less suitable are people who have, unfortunately, lost the ability to grow hair. Chen's team of engineers has already conducted six months' worth of studies, experimenting on individuals and recording results of 3 to 5 millimeters of new hair regrowth.

The results have been so positive, says Chen, that CES 2026 was the perfect venue to unveil this product. The company now seeks new partners for all three products, then will present them for approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Only then will the products be eligible for market-release.

Core Technology: Precision Laser Engineering

The series is built on Appotronics' advanced 650nm low-level laser technology. This "golden wavelength" offers superior penetration (3-5mm) to effectively reach hair follicles and skin dermis. Key innovations include the Laser Speckle Effect, which focuses energy for enhanced cellular activation, and proprietary Light Homogenization Technology, ensuring uniform energy distribution for consistent, all-over results.

This represents a significant advantage over conventional solutions currently on the market.

Product Highlights:

Laser Hair Regrowth Cap: Unlike competitors with limited scalp coverage, this cap is designed for complete scalp coverage. This ultra-lightweight (165g) cap features 120 red lasers and a discreet split-body design, enabling 20-minute daily treatments seamlessly integrated under any hat. In fact, the laser technology is so strong, Appotronics restricts usage to 20 minutes per day.

Laser Hair Growth Band: Targeting specific areas like the hairline and wherever your hair parts, this 140g headband uses 40 red lasers for a precise 10-minute daily treatment. Its detachable, washable design offers a comfortable, hygienic and specialized care routine.

Multi-Function Laser Beauty Device: This device integrates 56 red lasers and full-spectrum LEDs, specializing in anti-inflammatory treatment and pigmentation reduction. It offers five professional modes for targeted care. Utilizing professional-grade red light phototherapy, it supports comprehensive treatment for both facial and full-body applications.

Transforming Professional Care into Daily Life

The series addresses hair thinning and skin concerns with non-invasive, therapeutic technology. By making deep-reaching laser therapy portable and easy to use, Appotronics empowers users to pursue effective wellness regimens at home, offering a convenient alternative to frequent clinic visits.

The positive response at CES 2026 even surpassed Appotronics expectations. Attendees consistently engaged with the demos, expressing particular interest in the products' efficacy, as well as their elegant, practical designs. "The strong level of interest and feedback has been a wonderful surprise," noted Chen. "It confirms an overall individual desire for effective, technology-driven home-care solutions."

About Appotronics

Appotronics is the inventor of the groundbreaking ALPD® laser technology and one of the first companies to list on the Shanghai Stock Exchange STAR Market. From optics for cinema projectors, home entertainment, automobiles, AR glasses, and now even health and beauty care, Appotronics' cutting-edge products are designed to meet the evolving needs of people and businesses worldwide.

Visit Appotronics at CES 2026

Running through Jan. 9th, CES 2026 offers multiple opportunities to experience Appotronics innovations:

*To experience the Appotronics hair-regrowth and skincare products, visit Booth 54653 at the Venetian Expo in Las Vegas.

*For the latest innovations in home-entertainment optics and projector products from Formovie – an Appotronics subsidiary – visit Booth 21120 in the Central Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center.

*For automotive and AR optics products, contact the following person for an arranged visit and demonstration in either the LVCC Central Hall or at The Renaissance Hotel: Ma Chunli, [email protected]

