Appreciation Homes Launches Direct Title Security® Offering, Expanding Access to Tax-Advantaged Single-Family Rental Investments

Innovative structure combines benefits of direct ownership with institutional net-lease simplicity, offering an alternative to traditional Delaware statutory trust (DST) investments

DALLAS, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Appreciation Homes LLC today announced the launch of its Direct Title Security® (DTS®) offering, a newly structured investment vehicle designed to provide accredited investors with direct ownership of single-family rental (SFR) properties while maintaining the simplicity and income profile of institutional net-lease real estate.

The DTS structure represents an evolution in tax-advantaged real estate investing, combining elements of direct property ownership with features traditionally associated with Delaware statutory trust (DST) offerings, while addressing key limitations of both approaches.

A New Approach to Real Estate Ownership

Unlike traditional DST offerings, where investors hold beneficial interests in a trust, the DTS structure provides a single investor with 100% ownership of a single-member limited liability company that directly owns the underlying real estate asset. The structure is intended to be treated as direct real estate ownership for U.S. federal income tax purposes, allowing investors to potentially qualify for Section 1031 exchange treatment while maintaining direct title to the property.

"For decades, investors have had to choose between passive structures like DSTs, which limit control, and direct ownership," said Stephen Satterfield, CEO of Appreciation Homes. "Direct Title Security bridges that gap, delivering direct ownership, 1031 compatibility, passive management and stable institutional-quality income streams in a single, streamlined solution."

Institutional Income with Direct Ownership

Each DTS investment is backed by a long-term, bondable triple-net (NNN) lease with Appreciation Homes Leasing, LLC, a BBB+ rated tenant. Under this structure, the tenant (Appreciation Homes) assumes responsibility for property-level expenses, including taxes, insurance, maintenance, and capital expenditures.

The tenant (Appreciation Homes) is contractually obligated to make lease payments regardless of occupancy, providing investors with a predictable income stream designed to reduce operational volatility while eliminating day-to-day landlord responsibilities.

Differentiation from Traditional DST Structures

While DTS offerings are structured to be eligible for 1031 exchange treatment similar to DSTs, they introduce several key distinctions that may appeal to investors seeking greater flexibility and control:

Direct Ownership: Investors own 100% of the property through a single-member LLC, rather than holding fractional beneficial interests in a trust.

Control and Flexibility: Investors retain decision-making authority over financing and disposition, subject to lease terms.

Potential Liquidity Flexibility: Unlike DSTs, which typically rely on sponsor-driven exit timing, DTS investors may sell the property based on individual objectives and market conditions at the time of their choosing.

Stable Cash Flow: DSTs pay distributions based on performance of the underlying property, which is impacted by rental rates, occupancy, rising costs and other factors. DTS pays a monthly rental rate that escalates annually and is not impacted by occupancy.

Simplified Operations: A professional tenant structure shifts operational responsibilities away from the investor while maintaining ownership and income benefits.

Positioned for Growth in Single-Family Rentals

The offering targets the growing single-family rental sector, supported by demographic trends, limited housing supply, and sustained renter demand. Appreciation Homes focuses on leasing properties in markets with strong employment growth, favorable demographics, and long-term housing demand drivers. The investor enjoys the appreciation of the single-family rental homes when they go to exit the investment.

"We believe the single-family rental market represents one of the most compelling opportunities in real estate today," Satterfield added. "Our goal is to make that opportunity more accessible through a structure that aligns investor control with operational simplicity."

Offering Details

The DTS offering is available to accredited investors through a private placement pursuant to Rule 506(c) of Regulation D under the Securities Act of 1933 and is intended for long-term investment.

About Appreciation Homes

Appreciation Homes LLC is a real estate investment sponsor focused on delivering innovative access to the single-family rental market. Through its Direct Title Security® structure, the firm provides a differentiated approach that combines direct ownership with institutional leasing strategies to simplify residential real estate investing.

Contact Appreciation Homes at:

[email protected]

214-953-1031

Contact:

Jill Swartz

Spotlight Marketing Communications

949-427-1389

[email protected]

SOURCE Appreciation Homes