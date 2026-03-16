Appreciation Homes Announces $100 million Credit Facility

Immediately available funding to fuel growth for developers.

DALLAS, March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Appreciation Homes, the first investment grade credit-rated (BBB+) tenant leasing single-family rental (SFR) homes under triple-net leases, today announced 100mm credit facility. This facility marks a significant step forward in strengthening the company's platform to assist developers to process through their inventory and clear construction debt lines of credit. The facility is initially sized at 100mm with the ability to upsize as needed.

"This facility expands our ability to support developers' business models and deliver stable, credit-backed income to the market," said Stephen Satterfield, CEO of Appreciation Homes. "It is a win for developers, and a strong step forward for the SFR market."

About Appreciation Homes

Appreciation Homes is a BBB+ investment grade credit-rated operator specializing in long-term, triple-net leases on single-family rental properties. Appreciation Homes is responsible for all operational aspects of each Single-Family Rentals (SFR) property and provides investors with predictable, passive income backed by solid SFR real estate, without the burdens of traditional ownership.

Contact :

[email protected]

214-953-1031

www.appreciationhomes.com

SOURCE Appreciation Homes