Apprenticeships Can Kickstart Careers

The vast majority of U.S. adults with an opinion about apprenticeships (92%) view them favorably. Four in five Americans (84%) think that more people should consider apprenticeships, and seven in 10 (68%) wish they knew more about these vocational opportunities, according to the results of the survey.

While four in five (79%) U.S. adults are familiar with apprenticeships, misconceptions abound. One notable fallacy is they are not paid—only two in five Americans (38%) characterize apprenticeships as paying workers a wage, even though a paid-work component is a foundation of these career opportunities, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.

Millennials (aged 18‒34) are particularly open to apprenticeships. After being given the definition of an apprenticeship as "a program that combines a paid work component and an educational or instructional component, where a person can learn relevant knowledge and skills on the job," a majority (54%) say they are likely to consider these learning opportunities in the next two years—significantly more than any other age group.

"Apprenticeships not only offer people the benefit of earning a wage while learning new skills or vocations, they are going to become an essential element of recruiting, retention, and employee development programs in the future," said Richard Wahlquist, ASA president and chief executive officer. "As most Americans view apprenticeships positively, employers have a great opportunity to develop new work-based learning programs to ensure American workers have accesses to upskilling and reskilling programs that can kickstart careers."

Research Method

The Harris Poll conducted the survey online within the U.S. on behalf of ASA April 5–9, 2018, among a total of 2,029 U.S. adults age 18 and older. Results were weighted on age, education, race/ethnicity, household income, and geographic region where necessary to bring them into line with their actual proportions in the U.S. population.

