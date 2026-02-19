Approval of FIS Bright Portfolios Focused Equity ETF Reorganization

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FIS Bright Portfolios Focused Equity ETF (NYSE: BRIF) ("BRIF" or the "Fund") reconvened a special meeting of shareholders earlier today (the "Special Meeting"). At the Special Meeting, the Fund's shareholders were asked to approve an Agreement and Plan of Reorganization pursuant to which BRIF will be reorganized into FIS Trust, as approved by BRIF's Board of Trustees. The BRIF shareholders approved the reorganization of BRIF into FIS Trust, as approved by BRIF's Board of Trustees.

It is currently expected that the reorganization will be completed on or about February 23 2026, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. The reorganization, if completed, would occur based on the relative net asset values of the Fund's shares at the time of the reorganization. The reorganization is expected to be a non-taxable event.

Additional Information about the Fund and the Reorganization

This press release is not intended to, and does not, constitute an offer to purchase or sell shares of BRIF (the "Fund"); nor is this press release intended to solicit a proxy from any shareholder of the Fund. The solicitation of the purchase or sale of securities or proxies to effect the reorganization described herein will only be made by the final, effective registration statement, which includes the definitive proxy statement/prospectus declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the SEC).

The Fund and its trustees and officers, Faith Investor Services LLC and its officers and employees, and other persons may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies with respect to the reorganization described herein. Fund shareholders and other investors may obtain more detailed information regarding the direct and indirect interests of the Fund's trustees and officers, Faith Investor Services LLC and its officers and employees, and other persons by reading the proxy statement/prospectus relating to the reorganization.

Fund shareholders are urged to read the proxy statement/prospectus and any other relevant documents because they contain important information about the proposed reorganization. Copies of the proxy statement/prospectus are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

The Fund's shares are subject to investment risk, including possible loss of principal invested. No fund is a complete investment program and you may lose money investing in the Fund. An investment in the Fund may not be appropriate for all investors. Additional information about the Fund, including performance and portfolio characteristic information, is available at www.faithinvestorservices.com.

Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined by the United States securities laws. You should exercise caution in interpreting and relying on forward-looking statements because they are subject to uncertainties and other factors that are, in some cases, beyond the Fund's control and could cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.

ABOUT FAITH INVESTOR SERVICES LLC

Faith Investor Services LLC, located in Dallas, Texas, serves as investment adviser to FIS Bright Portfolios Focused Equity ETF.

