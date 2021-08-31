Approved Oil Acquires Star Industrial Services Co.

BROOKLYN , N.Y., Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Approved Oil Company is pleased to announce their most recent acquisition, Star Industrial Services Company, on August 6th, 2021.

The acquisition broadens Approved's presence in the New York area; and expands the energy provider's full-service capabilities.

"We are excited to welcome Star Industrial Services into The Approved Companies," comments Vincent Theurer, President / CEO of Approved. "As one of the premier Boiler and Burner Service Companies in NYC, Star Industrial has established long-term client relationships and an outstanding reputation. We share this vison of putting our customers first and are looking forward to serving new customers as Approved expands its presence throughout the Metropolitan Area".

Founded nearly a half century ago, Star's mission has been to maintain the comfort of their customers' buildings, prolong the life of their heating equipment, and reduce energy cost. Employing some of the industry's most seasoned service and installation technicians, Star serves a wide range of clients: including property managers, building owners and facility managers for commercial and industrial buildings.

"We are excited to join Approved as this brings new advantages to our customers," added Salvatore Vittoria, president of Star Industrial. "As Star becomes an Approved company, we will stay true to our local roots while being able to offer expanded services and products to our existing customer base."

The Approved brand of companies has grown significantly since the early 2000's, creating what is now known as "The Approved Companies". Other companies operating under the brand include Approved Energy, Approved Plumbing and Fire Protection and Approved Wholesale, which has terminal positions in multiple states.

For More Information on Approved Oil, Please Visit

https://approvedoil.com/

Contact: Michelle Perrott

718-238-1050 Ext. 537

[email protected]

