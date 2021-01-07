Approved Oil Company Acquires Original Energy

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Approved Oil Company has announced the acquisition of Original Energy's - Heating Oil and Service Division, operating throughout New York's Metropolitan area for over 80 years, into the ever-expanding portfolio of the Approved Companies.

"This particular deal is structured a bit differently than others we've done in the past," said Vincent Theurer, Approved's President and CEO. "We are only acquiring Original's heating oil customer base."

Chris Fazio, Approved Oil's Executive Vice President, added "We are excited to welcome Original Energy's customers and feel this acquisition will further our market share in the Metro area. I look forward to working alongside the Original Energy team as part of one common goal for our customers."

Original Energy's customers will enjoy the expanded benefits of being part of Approved Oil, including terminal locations in New York and New Jersey, the largest privately-owned fleet in the metropolitan area, in house delivery and service by over 65 Union-certified technicians, and 24-hour emergency service.

The collaboration promises to benefit both companies, as they continue their commitment to service for their unique customer bases.

For more information on Approved Oil Company and Approved Companies, please visit https://approvedoil.com/

