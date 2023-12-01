Approved Oil Company Secures Exclusive Multi-Year Deal to Power All NYC Agencies with Renewable Diesel, Boosting Green Initiatives Citywide

NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Approved Oil Company, an industry leader in energy solutions, is proud to announce a groundbreaking achievement that will reshape the future of transportation in New York City. In a historic move, Approved Oil Company has emerged as a leader in the distribution of Renewable Diesel within the city's borders. This revolutionary step aligns perfectly with the city's green initiatives, aiming to significantly reduce carbon emissions and usher in a new era of clean energy.

The Department of Citywide Administrative Services (DCAS) has recognized Approved Oil Company's dedication to sustainable solutions and has awarded the company a prestigious multi-year contract. Under this contract, Approved Oil Company will supply Renewable Diesel to the fleets of various New York City agencies, including the Department of Sanitation (DSNY), the New York Police Department (NYPD), the New York Fire Department (FDNY), the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP), the Department of Transportation (DOT), the Department of Parks and Recreation (DPR), and the Department of Correction (DOC). By powering these essential agency fleets with Renewable Diesel, Approved Oil Company is playing a pivotal role in driving down carbon emissions and contributing to the realization of New York City's ambitious green initiatives.

Renewable Diesel represents a major advancement in sustainable fuel technology, derived from renewable sources such as vegetable oils, animal fats, and used cooking oil. It is molecularly the same as petroleum-based diesel and it meets ASTM International's standard for Diesel Fuel Oils (D-975). Its adoption offers a seamless transition for existing diesel engines, emitting significantly fewer pollutants and greenhouse gases than conventional diesel.

"This momentous partnership with the Department of Citywide Administrative Services marks a significant milestone in our ongoing commitment to environmental responsibility," remarked Vincent Theurer, President & CEO at Approved Oil Company. "We are extremely proud to lead the charge in providing cleaner fuel alternatives that align with the city's green objectives. This collaboration underscores our dedication to a greener, healthier future for all New Yorkers."

Approved Oil Company's steadfast commitment to being a leading supplier of sustainable energy solutions is now making a historic impact on NYC's energy landscape. As a local NYC based company, Approved Oil is particularly proud to have secured this landmark multi-year deal to supply the city with renewable diesel thereby contributing in a major way to supporting NYC's green initiatives. Ultimately, this will help pave the way for a cleaner and more sustainable future for all New Yorkers and beyond.

