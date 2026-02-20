Approved Oil Confirms Renewable Diesel Reliability During One of NYC's Coldest Winters in Over Six Decades

The update follows Approved's initial announcement several years ago supporting New York City's adoption of renewable diesel as a lower-carbon alternative to ultra-low sulfur diesel (ULSD) under City procurement and climate initiatives. This winter's sustained sub-freezing temperatures provided an unprecedented real-world operational test of RD-powered municipal fleets and equipment at scale.

Despite prolonged cold weather, elevated demand, and challenging logistics conditions, renewable diesel supplied by Approved powered DSNY snow response, collection vehicles, and critical sanitation equipment without interruption, with no weather-related fuel disruptions reported.

"This winter was a real-world validation of renewable diesel under extreme conditions," said Vincent Theurer, CEO & President of Approved Oil. "From both a procurement and operations standpoint, RD performed exactly as required — delivering emissions reductions while maintaining the reliability and resiliency essential to City operations."

Approved's performance was supported by dedicated staff working around the clock, more than 75 drivers and operations personnel, and an exceptional terminal management team maintaining continuous supply across three states.

In addition to supplying renewable diesel, Approved successfully managed significantly increased demand driven by natural gas supply constraints and power interruptions, supporting some of New York City's largest and most critical facilities — including major hospitals, universities, and large-scale residential complexes, as well as other mission-critical residential and commercial properties.

Approved Oil continues to support New York City and other public-sector customers with renewable diesel, ULSD, and blended fuel solutions, while expanding infrastructure and supply capabilities to meet growing demand across municipal, transportation, and industrial sectors.

About Approved Oil Company of Brooklyn, Inc.

Approved Oil Company of Brooklyn, Inc. is a leading supplier of transportation and heating fuels serving New York City and the Northeast. With decades of experience supporting municipal and commercial customers, Approved provides ULSD, biodiesel blends, and renewable diesel solutions designed to meet stringent performance, procurement, and sustainability requirements.

SOURCE Approved Oil Company