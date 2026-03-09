Michael Cafiero has joined Approved Oil as Senior Vice President of Business Development

BROOKLYN, N.Y., March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Approved was pleased to announce today that Michael will be working with their Wholesale Business Division as Senior Vice President of Business Development, where he will focus on expanding strategic partnerships and advancing their supply and marketing initiatives throughout New York, New Jersey, and Mid-Atlantic markets.

With more than 40 years of experience in B2B energy sales, including distinguished terms at Petroleum Heat & Power, Hop Energy and Diesel Direct, Michael brings extensive expertise in account acquisition, relationship management, and long-term client development. Throughout his career, he has successfully served commercial, industrial, and institutional clients, as well as the fleet fueling sector, building strong partnerships across both wholesale and retail channels.

In his role, Michael will collaborate closely with Approved's leadership team to strengthen brand awareness, enhance customer fulfillment processes, and support the company's continued growth initiatives while upholding their core mission and values.

Michael has consistently helped lead projects and teams that deliver results in a highly competitive and complex energy marketplace.

Approved is excited to have Michael join the organization and look forward to the leadership and experience he brings to the team.

Please join us in welcoming Michael to the Approved team!

About Approved Oil

In New York City, where buildings never sleep and energy systems are constantly in use, reliability isn't optional. For more than 90 years, Approved has been at the forefront of delivering dependable energy, heating, and mechanical solutions to NYC's demanding environment. Serving property owners and business operators across the metropolitan area, Approved has built its reputation by combining technical excellence with a long-term commitment to sustainability.

Through biofuels, renewable diesel, and rigorous inspection services, we help clients meet Local Law requirements while lowering operating costs and carbon impact. This balance of reliability, efficiency, and regulatory assurance continues to earn Approved its reputation as New York City's most trusted service provider.

