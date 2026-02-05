AppsAnywhere Wins Tech & Learning Best of 2025 Award in Higher Education Category

Award honors AppsAnywhere for expanding equitable software access in higher education

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AppsAnywhere, a student-first platform for higher education that centralizes software access, today announced it has been named a winner in the Higher Education category of the Tech & Learning Best of 2025 Awards. The annual Tech & Learning Best of Awards recognize education technologies that demonstrate innovation, impact and measurable value for institutions, educators and learners.

"This recognition validates what we hear from institutions every day—that technology access matters," said Michelle Craig, Director of Marketing and Commercial Operations, AppsAnywhere. "When software is easy to reach, students and faculty can focus on learning instead of logistics."

AppsAnywhere was recognized for helping colleges and universities simplify access to academic software while expanding equitable learning opportunities. The platform enables institutions to deliver required applications across devices and locations through a single, searchable interface—reducing reliance on physical labs, specialized hardware or complex virtual desktop environments.

A judge for the Tech & Learning Best of 2025 Awards said, "For universities looking to simplify access to academic software, AppsAnywhere is an efficiency upgrade that removes a lot of friction. By delivering required tools across devices without relying on specialized hardware, it helps institutions support students more equitably while reducing logistical and support challenges."

Serving more than 3 million users across 300+ institutions in 22 countries, AppsAnywhere supports in-person, remote, and hybrid learning by giving students, faculty, and staff reliable access to essential software from anywhere. In 2025, the platform expanded its Cloud Delivery capabilities, enabling high-performance applications to run through a browser across Macs, Chromebooks, Windows ARM devices, and student-owned hardware.

For more information, visit www.appsanywhere.com .

About AppsAnywhere

AppsAnywhere is the student-first application delivery platform built for higher education and has merged with LabStats to remove barriers to student success through more equitable access to IT resources. Together, the combined companies help institutions simplify software and lab access across the student journey while giving IT teams clearer insight to manage hardware, labs, and software spend more effectively. Serving more than 3 million users across 300+ institutions in 22 countries, AppsAnywhere enables colleges and universities to deliver any software application to any device, anywhere—on or off campus. Purpose-built for modern learners and IT teams, the platform supports hybrid and BYOD environments, simplifies access, and removes technical friction that can limit student success. Learn more at www.appsanywhere.com .

SOURCE AppsAnywhere