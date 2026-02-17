Appspace and ContactMonkey Raise the Bar on How Internal Teams Deliver High-Impact Employee Email Campaigns

New integration helps elevate high-stakes messages with richer design, deeper insight, and less manual work.

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Appspace and ContactMonkey today announced an integration for internal communications teams that increases the impact of their most important messages without adding complexity to their workflow.

The integration lets internal communications teams pull visual updates for company news and announcements directly into ContactMonkey email campaigns. Teams can design high-impact newsletters while keeping content consistent across channels and eliminating manual copy-and-paste work.

For corporate communications directors and internal communications leaders, the integration addresses a familiar challenge. Everyday updates require scale and reliability, while major announcements demand stronger design, clearer measurement, and confidence that messages are truly landing.

"With this integration, Appspace handles scale and consistency, while ContactMonkey adds the design and insight needed for moments that carry more weight," says Paul Alley, Vice President of Global Partnerships at Appspace."Together, we make it easier to give important messages the attention they deserve."

Designed for moments that matter

Teams can give major announcements a more editorial, magazine-style presentation using ContactMonkey's drag-and-drop builder, while keeping content aligned with their Appspace Story library.

Beyond presentation, the integration helps teams see what employees read, click, and respond to in important messages. This gives internal communications leaders clearer insight into engagement, not just delivery.

The Appspace and ContactMonkey integration helps internal communications teams:

Elevate major announcements with high-design email layouts while managing content centrally

Eliminate version control issues by reusing approved content instead of recreating it across channels

Prove engagement using read-time data and visual heatmaps

Capture immediate feedback through in-email reactions and pulse surveys tied to key updates

"Internal communications teams need to know their most important messages are landing and driving action," says Ryan Duguid, Chief Product Officer at ContactMonkey . "This integration combines reach with insight, making it easier to understand what resonates without complicating the employee experience."

A more connected way to manage internal workflows

Built on a secure API connection, the integration allows teams to design campaigns in ContactMonkey while keeping content synced with their Appspace Story library. This approach supports on-brand consistency, reduces administrative overhead, and helps teams work more efficiently without managing multiple systems or logins.

The Appspace and ContactMonkey integration is available now for organizations looking to raise the bar on internal communications, especially when the message truly matters.

About Appspace

Appspace is the workplace experience company that keeps everyone in the know. Empower your entire workforce with a single platform for employee communications, digital signage, space reservation, visitor management, and more, making work an experience everyone loves. Join the more than 170 Fortune 500 companies and a global community of users who rely on Appspace every day. Learn more at www.appspace.com .

About ContactMonkey

ContactMonkey is an internal communications platform that helps organizations power employee engagement. It equips internal communicators and HR teams with powerful email analytics, engagement tools, and insights that measure what employees actually read and act on. Trusted by thousands of organizations worldwide, ContactMonkey helps teams communicate with confidence and drive meaningful outcomes. Learn more at www.contactmonkey.com.

SOURCE Appspace, Inc.