Appspace and Partners Release Expert Guide to AI in Today's Workplace

Insights from Appspace, Microsoft, Google, Logitech, and Unisys explore the opportunities and realities of AI adoption across the enterprise

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As CIOs and IT leaders navigate how to integrate AI across their organizations, Appspace has teamed up with some of the world's most innovative companies to release The Expert's Guide to AI in the Workplace .

The guide gathers perspectives from executives at Appspace and its partners Microsoft, Google, Logitech, and Unisys to offer a clear-eyed look at how AI is reshaping work, from automating tasks to amplifying human connection.

Through a structured virtual roundtable, contributors share practical strategies for using AI to streamline communication, strengthen collaboration, and help team members thrive amid change. The conversation spans AI-driven automation, data security and ethics, workforce upskilling, and the future of AI-powered collaboration.

A human approach to AI

Across the discussion, leaders converged on a central idea: AI is most effective when it reduces noise, sharpens focus, and creates more room for meaningful human interactions.

"The best AI makes space for more humanity, not less," says Stan Stephens, Co-Founder and Chief Innovation Officer at Appspace. "Think about what builds connection at work — the coffee chat that turns into a breakthrough idea, or the manager who notices you're struggling before you say anything. AI should protect and amplify those moments, not replace them."

Building on that human-first lens, Logitech brings the practical approach to AI into focus: make work easier to do and better to experience.

"AI tools should eliminate repetitive tasks, improve productivity, and increase engagement to ultimately make work more meaningful," says Sudeep Trivedi, Head of Alliances and Go-to-Market at Logitech. "Any reskilling or retraining effort should start with the end goal of freeing up people's time to focus on the more rewarding side of their work."

Weston Morris, Senior Director of Global Strategy, Digital Workplace Solutions at Unisys, highlights AI's potential to transform roles rather than eliminate them: "It will be far more common for AI to augment how work is performed rather than replace entire roles. Organizations can help employees adapt by providing training that enables them to step into these new AI-adjacent roles."

Practical guidance for every leader

The guide explores how leaders can:

Use AI to facilitate better communication and collaboration across the enterprise





Boost productivity in ways that enhance human capability





Manage culture, change, and skill development to help teams thrive with AI





Address employees' most pressing questions and concerns about AI





Establish ethical and governance frameworks to ensure safe, sustainable use





While designed primarily for CIOs and IT decision makers, The Expert's Guide to AI in the Workplace also delivers valuable insights for C-level executives, operations leaders, and HR teams looking to understand how AI can enhance focus, drive performance, and create more connected workplace experiences.

"Our customers are asking how to balance innovation with integrity," adds Stephens. "This guide helps leaders cut through the hype and focus on what actually drives progress, using AI to empower people, not overwhelm them."

The Expert's Guide to AI in the Workplace is available now and serves as a roadmap for organizations seeking to embrace AI responsibly and effectively.

About Appspace

Appspace is the workplace experience platform that keeps everyone in the know. Empower your entire workforce with a single platform for employee communications, digital signage, space reservation, visitor management, and more, making work an experience everyone loves. Join the more than 170 Fortune 500 companies and a global community of users who rely on Appspace every day. Learn more at www.appspace.com .

