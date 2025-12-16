Appspace Delivers Enterprise-Ready Digital Signage on Amazon Signage Stick

Organizations can roll out professional digital signage at scale and manage content across every screen, app, and intranet site from a single, secure platform.

TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- High hardware costs, unreliable devices, and complex deployment processes have limited organizations' ability to scale digital signage. Appspace is addressing these challenges with new compatibility for the Amazon Signage Stick, giving organizations an affordable, professional-grade option for workplace signage that is simple to deploy and secure to manage.

With this launch, organizations can now pair Amazon's low-cost signage hardware with Appspace's enterprise-grade content management platform. The Amazon Signage Stick auto-launches in kiosk mode for uninterrupted playback. At the same time, Appspace ensures every display runs dynamic, data-driven content that reaches employees consistently, regardless of where they work.

"Organizations want digital signage that works everywhere, without the costs or complications historically tied to commercial hardware," says Paul Alley, Vice President of Global Partnerships at Appspace. "By making Appspace available on the Amazon Signage Stick, we're giving teams a straightforward, reliable way to expand workplace communication with hardware that's affordable and software that's built for enterprise governance."

Designed around the needs of IT, facilities, and employee communications leaders, Appspace's approach focuses on simplicity, reliability, and scale. Traditional signage players are often too costly for smaller deployments, and consumer streaming devices often cause downtime due to prompts, freezes, and manual reboots. The Amazon Signage Stick eliminates these issues with kiosk-mode playback, reliable 4K performance, and regular updates that keep screens running.

Appspace extends those advantages with intelligent content and centralized control. Devices connect to Appspace in minutes, and the new Amazon Signage app makes it easy to quickly set up multiple sticks without remotes or specialized AV skills. Once connected, employee communications teams can publish campaigns, live feeds, room schedules, and policy updates across signage, the employee app, and the intranet. IT teams can then monitor and manage every device from Appspace's web dashboard.

Security and compliance are also core to the combined solution. The Amazon Signage Stick includes essential hardware protections such as secure boot and data encryption. At the same time, Appspace adds role-based governance, approval workflows, and detailed audit logs, enabling organizations to maintain consistent, compliant communication at scale.

Together, these advantages add up to a practical, scalable choice for organizations seeking modern signage without the traditional costs and complexity.

Key capabilities include:

Affordable professional signage: A low-cost, high-quality device that reduces capital expenses and lowers the barrier to expansion.

A low-cost, high-quality device that reduces capital expenses and lowers the barrier to expansion. Seamless Appspace integration: Works out-of-the-box with Appspace templates, content feeds, and workflows.

Works out-of-the-box with Appspace templates, content feeds, and workflows. Designed for reliability: Auto-launches in kiosk mode for unattended, always-on operation.

Auto-launches in kiosk mode for unattended, always-on operation. Fast setup: Connects in minutes and requires no specialized technical expertise.

Connects in minutes and requires no specialized technical expertise. Amazon Signage app: Streamlined configuration of multiple sticks and centralized device monitoring.

Streamlined configuration of multiple sticks and centralized device monitoring. High performance: Quad-core SoC, 4K video playback, and Wi-Fi 6E connectivity for smooth, modern signage.

Quad-core SoC, 4K video playback, and Wi-Fi 6E connectivity for smooth, modern signage. Built to scale: One Signage Stick per screen makes it easy to expand across offices, floors, and locations.

One Signage Stick per screen makes it easy to expand across offices, floors, and locations. Straightforward purchasing: Available through Amazon and Amazon Business for fast, accessible deployment.

By combining Amazon's accessible hardware with Appspace's unified workplace experience platform, organizations now have a powerful foundation for consistent, modern communication, whether they are deploying a single screen or thousands.

About Appspace

Appspace is the workplace experience platform that keeps everyone in the know. Empower your entire workforce with a single platform for employee communications, digital signage, space reservation, visitor management, and more, making work an experience everyone loves. Join the more than 170 Fortune 500 companies and a global community of users who rely on Appspace every day. Learn more at www.appspace.com

About Amazon Signage

The Amazon Signage Stick is a powerful, reliable and affordable media player purpose-built for businesses and organizations of all sizes. With its secure, plug-and-play design and seamless integration with leading content management software providers, you can quickly and professionally display your dynamic content on any screen to improve communications and enhance engagement with customers and employees. Whether deploying a single display or scaling multiple locations, you can elevate your communications and impact with Amazon Signage. Learn more at https://signage.amazon.com/

