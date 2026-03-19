Appspace Expands Executive Team to Drive AI Innovation and Solidify Global Workplace Experience Platform Leadership

TAMPA, Fla., March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Appspace, the leading workplace experience platform, has appointed Eric Daggett as Chief Sales Officer and Dan Ward as Chief Technology Officer. These appointments strengthen the leadership team as Appspace scales its AI-powered product suite and expands its global enterprise footprint.

The global workplace is undergoing a fundamental reset. This is creating an urgent demand for unified platforms that consolidate tools and manage costs, optimize space utilization and the office experience, and effectively engage every employee, from the desk to the frontline.

These appointments further accelerate Appspace's technology roadmap, which includes the recent launch of Appspace Intelligence Assistants. This new AI capability applies data-driven insights across the full Appspace platform, from digital signage and intranet to space management, turning fragmented workplace signals into clear, actionable coordination.

Leading global enterprise growth

Daggett joins Appspace with more than 25 years of enterprise sales leadership. He has held senior roles at IBM, MuleSoft, Salesforce, and Conga. Daggett has a consistent record of building high-performing sales organizations that generate hundreds of millions in revenue. He will focus on scaling the market reach of Appspace and deepening partnerships with large global organizations.

"Appspace is defining the workplace experience category at exactly the moment the market is demanding it," says Pete Schmied, CEO of Appspace. "Eric knows how to win at scale, and more importantly, how to turn that into real outcomes for customers. He'll help us move faster, simplify how we engage, and deliver the kind of results our customers expect as they rethink the workplace."

Daggett succeeds Steve Terp, who recently retired. Terp helped establish the market presence for Appspace during a foundational period of growth.

Scaling AI-driven product innovation

Ward joins as Chief Technology Officer. He will lead the development of high-growth product lines and the underlying AI architecture. Ward is an expert in building cloud-native SaaS environments that support massive global scale. He most recently served as CTO at MHC, where he oversaw the development of a platform processing over $34 billion in transactions.

At Appspace, Ward will continue to integrate advanced AI capabilities into the core platform and offerings.

"Dan brings the technical depth and operational discipline required to lead the next era of workplace innovation," Schmied adds. "As AI reshapes how companies operate, we're not iterating, we're already ahead and pushing further. We built the foundation for the workplace experience category, and now we're expanding it into the intelligence layer that powers the modern enterprise. Dan will help us accelerate that lead."

Defining the future of work

The executive leadership additions come as Appspace solidifies its category leadership position. Last fall, Appspace acquired Igloo Software, expanding its intranet expertise. Appspace also recently placed No. 1 on the G2 Grid Report for Space Management. With these key appointments, Appspace will capitalize on its growth and deliver the next era of its platform.

"Our mission is to help organizations connect their people, places, and spaces to create a workplace employees love," says Schmied. "We saw the workplace experience category before it had a name because our customers were already telling us where the world was going. That's how we built it, and that's how we lead it today. With Eric and Dan, we're accelerating that lead and delivering even greater impact for our customers."

About Appspace

Appspace is the workplace experience company that keeps everyone in the know. Empower your entire workforce with a single platform for employee communications, digital signage, space reservation, visitor management, and more, making work an experience everyone loves. Join the more than 170 Fortune 500 companies and a global community of users who rely on Appspace every day. Learn more at www.appspace.com.

SOURCE Appspace, Inc.