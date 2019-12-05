Apptega Partners with Veristor to Streamline Cybersecurity Processes for Improved Security and Compliance

ATLANTA, Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Apptega, the leading cybersecurity management platform, and Veristor Systems, Inc., a leading provider of transformative business technology solutions, today announced a strategic partnership to streamline cybersecurity processes and improve security and compliance for mutual customers. Together, Veristor and Apptega will deliver solutions and services that enable customers to build, manage and report on cybersecurity practices, simplifying compliance with leading industry frameworks and customized governance requirements.

"Apptega is an incredibly intuitive and easy-to-use platform which makes security and compliance management more accessible across multiple organizational functions. This saves hours of manual tracking and administration, giving users visibility and control over the status of their security program controls. It has become a foundational component in our suite of security solutions and services," said Jackie Groark, Director, Security/CISO at Veristor.

"Veristor is renowned for its cybersecurity expertise, and with the addition of Apptega to its security solutions, they are able to provide customers with the cybersecurity programs that meet specific compliance and framework requirements," said Armistead Whitney, CEO of Apptega. "They are a valuable solution provider in our growing partner ecosystem."

Groark added, "With our deep industry knowledge and expertise, we're able to quickly identify a platform that truly solves an inherent need in the cybersecurity space. Apptega is creating industry-leading technology that provides unprecedented visibility and control over an entire cybersecurity program."

Apptega is industry-recognized as the leading cybersecurity management platform, giving clients a never-before-seen way to easily design, implement and report cybersecurity with a simple and intuitive user experience layered over patent-pending, proprietary technology.

In 2019, Apptega emerged as a power player in cybersecurity, dominating headlines by partnering with world-class organizations and enterprises, launching industry-first products, and completing a round of funding to continue its innovative product development.

Apptega is now offered as a part of the Veristor suite of security solutions that are designed to solve business challenges through the intelligent application of next-generation technology. For more information visit: https://veristor.com/it-security.

About Apptega

Apptega is committed to making cybersecurity easier and more accessible for everyone. By using technology to unify, track and report cybersecurity processes, Apptega helps organizations of all sizes stay protected and compliant. Apptega is at the intersection of creativity and patent-pending technology, making cybersecurity simple for everyone from small business IT leaders to Fortune 500 companies with dozens of security professionals. Apptega was founded in early 2017 by American entrepreneur Armistead Whitney and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. For more information, visit www.apptega.com.

About Veristor

A leading provider of transformative business technology solutions, Veristor helps its customers accelerate the time-to-value for the software, infrastructure and systems they deploy. We do this by harnessing deep expertise in today's most advanced data center, security, networking, hybrid cloud, and big data technologies and guiding businesses to the right solutions for their most pressing challenges. And with a full suite of design, deployment, support, and managed service offerings, we work shoulder-to-shoulder with our customers at every step of their technology journey to make technology truly work for them. IT's just who we are. Learn more at veristor.com.

SOURCE Veristor Systems, Inc.

