AppTek Launches New State-of-the-Art Broadcast-Ready Live Automatic Captioning Appliance

Fully revamped multilingual plug-and-play OmniCaption 300 model delivers real-time AI-enabled captions with unprecedented accuracy and speed along with advanced customizable features.

McLEAN, Va. , May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AppTek, a leader in Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), Automatic Speech Recognition (ASR), Neural Machine Translation (NMT), Text-to-Speech (TTS) and Natural Language Processing / Understanding (NLP/U) technologies, today announced the launch of its new OmniCaption 300 captioning appliance, a cost-effective stand-alone server installed with the latest advancements in ASR technology that resides on a broadcasters' premises for the delivery of real-time fully-automated same language live closed captions for broadcast content and available today in 30+ languages.

The new OmniCaption 300 model stands out from other automatic captioning solutions in the market with its unmatched accuracy and speed. It incorporates the latest advancements in neural-based ASR technology embedded with state-of-the-art features, including noise adaptation, vocabulary normalization, automatic punctuation, true-casing, as well as speaker separation for more readable outputs.

OmniCaption 300 also offers advanced on-device language model adaption, including options for profanity filtering, word replacements, number formatting, and a custom dictionary tool to manage non-standard out-of-vocabulary items such as local place names, unique terms such as "Brexit" or "Quidditch", or lesser-known proper names such as that of a newscaster or members of a sports team roster.

"The quality and speed of the OmniCaption300 model shows how far the technology has come in the last couple of years," says Juan Mario Agudelo, VP Sales, Media and Entertainment. "Any broadcast media channel, university or local governance will be surprised at its performance, quality and dependability as either a primary or backup solution for always-on captions."

In addition to captioning live content, the OmniCaption 300 can also be used for the transcription of media and archived content to generate subtitles or metadata for the discoverability of archived assets inside media asset management systems. The device is pre-installed with AppTek's Workbench Lite, an intuitive post-editing transcription application integrated with ASR technology and includes storage for offline content.

About AppTek

AppTek is a global leader in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technologies for automatic speech recognition (ASR), neural machine translation (NMT), natural language processing/understanding (NLP/U) and text-to-speech (TTS) technologies. The AppTek platform delivers industry-leading, real-time streaming and batch technology solutions in the cloud or on-premises for organizations across a breadth of global markets such as media and entertainment, call centers, government, enterprise business, and more. Built by scientists and research engineers who are recognized among the best in the world, AppTek's multidimensional 4D for HLT (human language technology) solutions with slice and dice methodology covering hundreds of languages/dialects, domains, channels and demographics drive high impact results with speed and precision. For more information, please visit http://www.apptek.com.

