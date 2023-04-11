AppTek to Showcase Production-Ready Innovations in Automatic Speech Recognition, Isometric Neural Machine Translation and Speaker-Adaptive Dubbing at the 2023 NAB Show

Company to show live its state-of-the-art AI-enabled human language technologies designed for broadcast media and entertainment professionals including its fully automatic dubbing solution featuring automatic speech recognition, metadata-informed isometric neural machine translation and speaker-adaptive speech synthesis as well as solutions for language identification, voice conversion, subtitling, automatic captioning and other high-performance AI tools designed to increase productivity and reduce costs.

LAS VEGAS, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AppTek, a leader in Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), Automatic Speech Recognition (ASR), Neural Machine Translation (NMT), Natural Language Processing / Understanding (NLP/U) and Text-to-Speech (TTS) technologies, announced today that it will be showcasing the latest advancements in Human Language Technology (HLT) solutions for the Broadcast News and Media and Entertainment industries at the 2023 National Association 0f Broadcasters (NAB) Show held April 15-19 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

"We are thrilled to be back at NAB in Las Vegas to showcase our latest suite of speech and language technology solutions ushering in new realms of efficiencies and cost savings for broadcast media professionals" said Kyle Maddock, SVP Sales & Marketing at AppTek. "In its 100-year history, the NAB show has been at the nexus of creativity and technical innovation for for the broadcast media industry, and there's no better venue to showcase AppTek's world's first fully automatic speaker adaptive isometric dubbing solution which is now available for production use."

AppTek will be located at the show's West Hall Booth #W2072 and demonstrating its full suite of human language technology solutions including:

Automatic Dubbing –

AppTek has launched the world's first fully automatic speaker-adaptive dubbing solution designed to accelerate the dubbing process and help content creators reach more audiences across the globe without the high costs and lengthy timelines involved in professional dubbing services. The service is the first of its kind to transcribe and translate audio from a source language and present it back in the same voice in the target language while maintaining the time constraints, style, formality, gender and other context- or domain-specific translations to produce a more accurate and user-friendly dub.

Subtitling and Captioning Solutions for Media Localization –

AppTek's ASR and meta-aware MT technologies are designed to reduce manual labor and accelerate production timelines for captioning and subtitling workflows. by making use of content metadata, such as genre, style, speaker gender, etc. to produce more accurate machine translations. Furthermore, the company's highly advanced "Intelligent Line Segmentation" technology has been trained via neural networks on the segmentation decisions of professional captioners and subtitlers in order to deliver more accurately segmented automated subtitles which can provide a significant jump-start to professional workflows.

Speech Synthesis –

AppTek's text-to-speech technology converts written text into spoken words using either pre-built or customized voices. The technology can be used in a wide range of applications, such as offering accessibility for disabled users for critical text-based news crawls, such as to announce school closings.

Voice Conversion –

AppTek's voice conversion technology transforms one person's voice into another person's voice and can be used for a variety of purposes, such as creating virtual voice actors where adult actors can mimic the voices of child actors or adding personalized voice-over to videos or advertisements.

Language Identification -

AppTek's language identification technology determines the language of a given text or audio input which can be used for more efficient management of unknown subtitle or audio files, or identify multiple languages within a given file to segment for other automatic processes such as automatic speech recognition or machine translation.

Live Automatic Captioning and Speech Translation –

AppTek's OmniCaption 300 captioning appliance,offers live automated captions for broadcasters through its a cost-effective stand-alone server installed with the latest advancements in ASR technology that resides on-premises and delivers real-time fully-automated closed captions with unmatched accuracy and speed.

For more information, visit AppTek at the NAB Show West Hall Booth #W2072.

About AppTek

AppTek is a global leader in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technologies for automatic speech recognition (ASR), neural machine translation (NMT), natural language processing/understanding (NLP/U) and text-to-speech (TTS) technologies. The AppTek platform delivers industry-leading, real-time streaming and batch technology solutions in the cloud or on-premises for organizations across a breadth of global markets such as media and entertainment, call centers, government, enterprise business, and more. Built by scientists and research engineers who are recognized among the best in the world, AppTek's multidimensional 4D for HLT (human language technology) solutions with slice and dice methodology cover hundreds of languages/dialects, domains, channels and demographics, and drive high impact results with speed and precision. For more information, please visit http://www.apptek.com.

