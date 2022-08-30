AppTek to Unveil Breakthroughs in AI-Enabled Automatic Dubbing, Adaptive Speech Synthesis, Subtitling and Captioning Solutions for the Media and Entertainment Industry at the 2022 IBC Conference

Company to showcase its full stack of human language technology solutions tailored to the Media and Entertainment industry built on top of best-in-class automatic speech recognition, neural machine translation and adaptive speech synthesis technologies.

MCLEAN, Va., Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AppTek, a leader in Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), Automatic Speech Recognition (ASR), Neural Machine Translation (NMT), Natural Language Processing / Understanding (NLP/U) and Text-to-Speech (TTS) technologies, announced today that it will be showcasing the latest advancements in Human Language Technology (HLT) solutions for the Media and Entertainment industry at the 2022 IBC Conference, September 9-12, at the RAI Conference Center in Amsterdam (Hall 2 booth #A24).

In its first live conference presence since the pandemic, AppTek will unveil the latest generation of scientific research and advancements specifically tailored to the unique challenges of media and entertainment professionals with solutions designed to transcribe, analyze, translate and synthesize spoken content.

The company will demonstrate solutions for:

Automatic Dubbing

AppTek's one-of-a-kind automatic dubbing technology automates and accelerates the dubbing process to help content creators reach more audiences across the globe without the high costs and lengthy timelines involved in professional dubbing services. This next generation AI-enabled technology revolutionizes spoken translation for video assets by not only automatically transcribing and translating the original audio, but also presenting it back in the same voice and emotion of the source speaker while matching the time constraints and speaker changes within each media asset. By tapping into this technology, content producers can immediately unlock more value from existing media assets by extending their reach to new international audiences with a compelling viewing experience delivered at a fraction of the cost of professional services.

Neural Speech Synthesis

AppTek's adaptive text-to-speech (TTS) solutions offer high quality natural sounding synthesized speech that can be used for both offline dubbing as well as real-time speech generation. The speech synthesis solution is offered through AppTek exclusive voices or can be adapted to customer provided voices to recreate the speaking qualities of the original speaker with any given script. Media and entertainment professionals can now leverage natural, lifelike automated speech synthesis to offer their viewership engaging voiceover experiences.

Subtitling and Captioning Solutions for Media Localizers

AppTek's ASR and meta-aware MT technologies are designed to support the subtitling and captioning workflows of language service providers and content owners. They aim to reduce manual labor and accelerate production timelines by making use of content metadata, such as genre, style, speaker gender, etc. to produce more accurate machine translations. Furthermore, the company's highly advanced "Intelligent Line Segmentation" technology has been trained via neural networks on the segmentation decisions of professional captioners and subtitlers in order to deliver more accurately segmented automated subtitles which can provide a significant jump-start to professional workflows.

Live Automatic Captioning and Speech Translation

AppTek offers live automated captions for broadcasters through its OmniCaption 300 captioning appliance, a cost-effective stand-alone server installed with the latest advancements in ASR technology that resides on-premises and delivers real-time fully-automated closed captions with unmatched accuracy and speed. Additionally, the company offers live speech transcription and translation technologies to produce accessible captions to Deaf and Hard-of-Hearing users as well as support for multilingual transcriptions and translations between non-native speakers.

"We are thrilled to be back at IBC to showcase the exceptional scientific advancements our team has made since our last IBC showing," said Kyle Maddock, SVP Marketing at AppTek. "AppTek's latest generation language technology solutions, including speaker-adaptive automatic dubbing, will expand the horizon of possibilities for media and entertainment professionals. We are excited to showcase how these breakthrough technologies will change the future mediascape."

