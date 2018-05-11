Apptio Announces Conversion of Class B Common Stock into Class A Common Stock

The conversion occurred automatically pursuant to Apptio's certificate of incorporation as a result of the number of outstanding shares of Class B common stock representing less than twenty-five percent of the total number of outstanding shares of Class A and Class B common stock. The former Class B common stock now has the same voting powers, preferences, rights and qualifications, limitations and restrictions as the Class A common stock. All shares of Apptio's outstanding capital stock are now entitled to one vote per share.

Apptio filed a certificate with the Delaware Secretary of State on May 11, 2018 effecting the retirement and cancellation of the Class B shares. This certificate of retirement also had the effect of eliminating obsolete provisions in the company's certificate of incorporation relating to the dual-class common structure.

Immediately following the conversion, there were 43,674,926 shares of Class A commons stock outstanding.

No stockholder action is required in connection with the conversion. Any existing stock certificates validly issued for shares of the company's Class B common stock will represent shares of the Class A common stock, and shares held in brokerage accounts will be automatically adjusted by the broker to reflect the change. In connection with the conversion, Apptio's Class A common stock will continue to trade on The NASDAQ Global Market under the ticker symbol "APTI" and will maintain the same CUSIP number previously assigned to the Class A common stock.

