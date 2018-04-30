Apptio Announces Results for the First Quarter 2018

First Quarter Financial Summary

Subscription revenue was $45.5 million , an increase of 26% from the first quarter of 2017, and comprised 84% of total revenue. Services revenue was $8.6 million , an increase of 11% from the first quarter of 2017. Total revenue was $54.1 million , an increase of 23% from the first quarter of 2017.

GAAP operating margin was negative 15%, improving from GAAP operating margin of negative 17% in the first quarter of 2017. Non-GAAP operating margin improved to 0%, as compared to non-GAAP operating margin of negative 8% in the first quarter of 2017.

GAAP net loss per basic and diluted share was $0.19 based on 42.8 million weighted average shares outstanding, compared to GAAP net loss per basic and diluted share of $0.19 based on 38.4 million weighted average shares outstanding in the first quarter of 2017.

Business Highlights

Saw continued strength in both our Strategic and Enterprise segments in the quarter

Received certification in the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP), perpetuating our momentum at the Federal Government level

Completed successful acquisition and initial integration of Digital Fuel

Completed $143.75 million Convertible Notes Offering

Financial Outlook

Apptio provides guidance based on current market conditions and expectations and actual results may differ materially. Please refer to the company's comments below regarding Forward Looking Statements. Apptio is providing guidance for the second quarter ending June 30, 2018 and for the full year 2018 as follows:

Second quarter of 2018:

Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $55.0 to $56.0 million

to Non-GAAP operating loss between $0.5 and $1.0 million

Full year 2018:

Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $225 and $230 million

and Positive Non-GAAP operating income

All forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures contained in this section titled "Financial Outlook" exclude the effects of stock-based compensation expense, acquisition-related expenses, and amortization of acquisition related intangible assets. Guidance reflects the February 2, 2018 contribution from Digital Fuel and the impact of the full retrospective adoption of Accounting Standards Update No. 2014-09, Revenue from Contracts with Customers (Topic 606) on January 1, 2018.

About Apptio

Apptio (NASDAQ: APTI) is the business management system of record for hybrid IT. We transform the way IT runs its business and makes decisions. With our cloud-based applications, IT leaders manage, plan and optimize their technology investments across on-premises and cloud. With Apptio, IT leaders become strategic partners to the business by demonstrating the value of IT investments, accelerate innovation and shift their technology investments from running the business to digital innovation. Hundreds of customers choose Apptio as their business system of record for hybrid IT. For more information, please visit www.Apptio.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding our strategy, prospects, customer demand, application adoption and our financial outlook for the second quarter of, and full year, 2018. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on potentially inaccurate assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected or implied by the forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from the results predicted, and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. The potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the results predicted include, among others, those risks and uncertainties included under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, the Form 10-K filed with the SEC on February 21, 2018. All information provided in this release and in the attachments is as of the date hereof, and we undertake no duty to update this information unless required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our condensed consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States of America (GAAP), we use the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating loss, non-GAAP net loss per basic and diluted share, and free cash flow. In computing these measures, with the exception of free cash flow, we exclude the effects of stock-based compensation expense, acquisition-related expenses, and amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets. We define free cash flow as net cash used in operating activities, less the purchases of property and equipment. The presentation of this non-GAAP financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, and our non-GAAP measures may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies.

We use these non-GAAP financial measures for financial and operational decision-making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. Our management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance and liquidity by excluding certain expenses and expenditures that may not be indicative of our ongoing core business operating results. We believe that both management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our performance and when analyzing historical performance and liquidity and planning, forecasting, and analyzing future periods.

For a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures, please see the tables captioned "Results of Operations GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation" included at the end of this release. We have not reconciled guidance for non-GAAP metrics to their most directly comparable GAAP measures because such items that impact these measures are not within our control or cannot be reasonably predicted.

Apptio, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended







March 31,







2018



2017















*As Adjusted









Revenue

















Subscription

$ 45,471



$ 36,187



Professional services



8,599





7,744



Total revenue



54,070





43,931



Cost of revenue

















Subscription



8,949





7,850



Professional services



8,465





7,569



Total cost of revenue



17,414





15,419



Gross profit



36,656





28,512



Operating expenses

















Research and development



11,897





9,658



Sales and marketing



22,678





19,617



General and administrative



10,154





6,534



Total operating expenses



44,729





35,809



Loss from operations



(8,073)





(7,297)



Other income (expense)

















Interest income and other, net



128





236



Foreign exchange gain (loss)



114





(53)



Loss before provision for income taxes



(7,831)





(7,114)



Provision for income taxes



(268)





(25)



Net loss

$ (8,099)



$ (7,139)



Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted

$ (0.19)



$ (0.19)



Weighted-average shares used to compute net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted



42,762





38,407























*As adjusted for the three months ended March 31, 2017 to reflect the adoption of Accounting Standards Update, ASU, No. 2014-09, Revenue from Contracts with Customers (Topic 606).





Apptio, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands) (Unaudited)





March 31,



December 31,





2018



2017













*As Adjusted

Assets















Current assets















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 190,066



$ 55,069

Short-term investments



55,394





93,901

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $317 and $413



56,022





68,782

Deferred costs



14,906





11,898

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



4,786





5,079

Total current assets



321,174





234,729

Long-term assets















Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $23,161 and $21,924



9,876





10,437

Long-term investments



7,979





--

Deferred costs, net of current portion



15,792





17,182

Acquisition-related intangible assets, net



19,517





--

Goodwill



30,572





--

Other long-term assets



1,036





983

Total assets

$ 405,946



$ 263,331

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity















Current liabilities















Accounts payable

$ 8,100



$ 5,598

Accrued payroll and other expenses



21,450





16,481

Deferred revenue



116,610





116,831

Deferred rent



919





892

Capital leases



24





21

Total current liabilities



147,103





139,823

Long-term liabilities















Convertible senior notes, net



106,574





--

Deferred revenue, net of current portion



6,834





2,470

Deferred rent, net of current portion



3,237





3,483

Capital leases, net of current portion



117





26

Asset retirement obligation



205





199

Total liabilities



264,070





146,001



















Stockholders' equity















Class A and Class B Common stock



5





4

Additional paid-in capital



346,888





314,301

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(53)





(110)

Accumulated deficit



(204,964)





(196,865)

Total stockholders' equity



141,876





117,330

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 405,946



$ 263,331



















* As adjusted for the year ended December 31, 2017 to reflect the adoption of Accounting Standards Update, ASU, No. 2014-09, Revenue from Contracts with Customers (Topic 606).



Apptio, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended







March 31,







2018



2017















*As Adjusted



Cash flows from operating activities

















Net loss

$ (8,099)



$ (7,139)



Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities

















Depreciation and amortization



1,376





1,530



(Accretion of discounts)/amortization of premiums on investments



(42)





23



Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets



583





--



Amortization of deferred costs



3,936





3,268



Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs



176





--



Loss (gain) on disposal of property and equipment



47





(7)



Stock-based compensation



4,952





3,625



Impairment of acquired assets



573





--



Accretion of capitalized loan fees



--





9



Foreign exchange gain



(114)





(174)



Change in operating assets and liabilities

















Accounts receivable



19,015





20,098



Prepaid expenses and other assets



1,747





290



Deferred costs



(2,908)





(2,672)



Accounts payable



2,263





1,795



Accrued expenses



(2,792)





(958)



Deferred revenue



(10,713)





(7,570)



Deferred rent



(224)





(200)



Net cash provided by operating activities



9,776





11,918



Cash flows from investing activities

















Business combinations, net of cash acquired



(34,569)





--



Purchases of property and equipment



(680)





(1,545)



Proceeds from sale of equipment



--





9



Proceeds from maturities of investments



49,400





6,800



Purchases of investments



(18,793)





(21,445)



Payments for security deposits



(31)





(9)



Net cash used in investing activities



(4,673)





(16,190)



Cash flows from financing activities

















Proceeds from borrowings on convertible notes, net of issuance costs



139,438





--



Purchase of capped call



(17,092)





--



Proceeds from exercises of common stock options



7,515





558



Payment of initial public offering costs



--





(243)



Principal payments on capital lease obligations



(6)





(11)



Net cash provided by financing activities



129,855





304



Foreign currency effect on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash



39





(135)



Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash



134,997





(4,103)



Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

















Beginning of period



55,069





42,007



End of period

$ 190,066



$ 37,904























*As adjusted for the three months ended March 31, 2017 to reflect the adoption of Accounting Standards Update, ASU, No. 2014-09, Revenue from Contracts with Customers (Topic 606).





Apptio, Inc. Results of Operations GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended



March 31,



2018



2017











*As Adjusted

Revenue













Subscription $ 45,471



$ 36,187

Professional services

8,599





7,744

Total revenue

54,070





43,931

















Cost of revenue reconciliation:













GAAP subscription

8,949





7,850

Non-GAAP adjustment:













Stock-based compensation

(319)





(358)

Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets

(583)





--

Non-GAAP subscription cost of revenue

8,047





7,492

















GAAP professional services

8,465





7,569

Non-GAAP adjustment:













Stock-based compensation

(328)





(318)

Non-GAAP professional services cost of revenue $ 8,137



$ 7,251

















Gross profit and gross margin reconciliation:













GAAP subscription gross profit $ 36,522



$ 28,337

Non-GAAP adjustment:













Stock-based compensation

319





358

Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets

583





--

Non-GAAP subscription gross profit

37,424





28,695

GAAP subscription gross margin

80.3 %



78.3 % Non-GAAP subscription gross margin

82.3 %



79.3 %















GAAP professional services gross profit

134





175

Non-GAAP adjustment:













Stock-based compensation

328





318

Non-GAAP professional services gross profit

462





493

GAAP professional services gross margin

1.6 %



2.3 % Non-GAAP professional services gross margin

5.4 %



6.4 %















GAAP gross profit

36,656





28,512

Non-GAAP adjustment:













Stock-based compensation

647





676

Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets

583





--

Non-GAAP gross profit $ 37,886



$ 29,188

GAAP gross margin

67.8 %



64.9 % Non-GAAP gross margin

70.1 %



66.4 %















Operating expenses reconciliation:













GAAP research and development $ 11,897



$ 9,658

Non-GAAP adjustment:













Stock-based compensation

(1,393)





(1,041)

Non-GAAP research and development

10,504





8,617

As a % of total revenue, non-GAAP

19.4 %



19.6 %















GAAP sales and marketing

22,678





19,617

Non-GAAP adjustment:













Stock-based compensation

(1,430)





(999)

Non-GAAP sales and marketing

21,248





18,618

As a % of total revenue, non-GAAP

39.3 %



42.4 %















GAAP General and administrative

10,154





6,534

Non-GAAP adjustment:













Stock-based compensation

(1,482)





(909)

Acquisition costs and impairment of acquired assets

(2,539)





--

Non-GAAP general and administrative

6,133





5,625

As a % of total revenue, non-GAAP

11.3 %



12.8 %















Loss from operations reconciliation:













GAAP loss from operations

(8,073)





(7,297)

Non-GAAP adjustment:













Stock-based compensation

4,952





3,625

Acquisition costs and impairment of acquired assets

2,539





--

Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets

583





--

Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations $ 1



$ (3,672)

Loss from operations as a percentage of revenue:













GAAP loss from operations

(14.9%)





(16.6%)

Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations

0.0 %



(8.4%)

















Net loss reconciliation:













GAAP $ (8,099)



$ (7,139)

Non-GAAP adjustment:













Stock-based compensation

4,952





3,625

Acquisition costs and impairment of acquired assets

2,539





--

Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets

583





--

Non-GAAP Net loss $ (25)



$ (3,514)

















Basic and diluted net loss per share













reconciliation:













GAAP $ (0.19)



$ (0.19)

Non-GAAP adjustment:













Stock-based compensation

0.12





0.10

Acquisition costs and impairment of acquired assets

0.06





0.00

Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets

0.01





0.00

Non-GAAP $ 0.00



$ (0.09)

















Shares used to compute basic and diluted GAAP and Non-GAAP net loss per share















42,762





38,407

















*As adjusted for the three months ended March 31, 2017 to reflect the adoption of Accounting Standards Update, ASU, No. 2014-09, Revenue from Contracts with Customers (Topic 606).



















Apptio, Inc. Free Cash Flow Non-GAAP Reconciliation (In thousands) (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended





March 31,





2018



2017













*As Adjusted









Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 9,776



$ 11,918

Less: purchases of property and equipment



(680)





(1,545)

Free cash flow

$ 9,096



$ 10,373



















*As adjusted for the three months ended March 31, 2017 to reflect the adoption of Accounting Standards Update, ASU, No. 2014-09, Revenue from Contracts with Customers (Topic 606).



© 2018 Apptio, Inc. All rights reserved. Apptio and the Apptio logo are registered trademarks of Apptio, Inc. All other brand and product names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

