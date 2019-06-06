Apptio Expands Global Executive Leadership Team

BELLEVUE, Wash., June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Apptio, Inc., software that fuels digital transformation, today announced the appointment of several key executives to its growing leadership team. On the heels of its recent acquisition of Cloudability, Inc., Apptio is excited to share that Scott Chancellor, formerly of Amazon Web Services (AWS), will serve as Chief Product Officer and Todd Joseph, formerly of Marketo, will take on the role of Chief Customer Officer.

"Adding world class executive talent from some of the industry's top enterprises uniquely positions Apptio to provide the market leading software for managing digital investments at enterprises of all sizes, all around the globe," said Sunny Gupta, CEO of Apptio. "I'm excited to welcome Todd and Scott to Apptio as they bring an unparalleled passion for customer value, innovation, and execution."

In his new role, Scott Chancellor will be responsible for defining a compelling customer-driven vision for Apptio's Technology Business Management SaaS applications. In this capacity, he will lead the product management, product marketing, and user experience functions to speed product development and delivery, elevate the company's go-to-market model, and deliver value to Apptio customers.

Chancellor brings more than 15 years of leadership and operating experience at the intersection of technology and finance. Prior to joining Apptio, he spent seven years at AWS where he founded and led AWS Insights—the business unit responsible for AWS's billing and cost management product portfolio. Scott previously held positions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Wachovia Securities, and the U.S. Department of Defense.

Todd Joseph will be devoted to creating Apptio's world-class customer experience that reaches across each facet of the customer journey including professional services, customer success, education, product support, and operations. Joseph brings over 20 years of strategic experience from some of the world's most successful companies in the SaaS and Fintech industries, providing a unique end-to-end perspective on the requirements necessary to deliver a great SaaS customer experience.

Formerly of Marketo, Joseph previously served as SVP, Technology and Cloud, and was responsible for global technology operations and support, enterprise business solutions, cloud platforms, and the program management office. He is a former CIO who deeply understands the challenges and needs of our customer base, has strategic consulting and executive engagement roots, and has also been Chief Operating Officer for Comdata.

In addition to the appointment of Chancellor and Joseph, Apptio is also expanding its international leadership across Europe and India.

To support its robust European operations, Apptio is appointing three new leaders to increase focus on customer experience. Ronald Huber will serve as Regional Vice President, Northern Europe; Gilles Azoulay will serve as Regional Vice President of Southern Europe; and Greg Holmes will serve as Regional Vice President of Presales for Europe.

Apptio has also selected its first Vice President and General Manager of India, Dr. Subramanian (Subi) Krishnan. Krishnan will be responsible for establishing and leading Apptio's forthcoming Center of Excellence in Bengaluru, India. He joins Apptio from Finastra.

