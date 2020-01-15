Apptio Expands Strategic Relationship with Amazon Web Services

BELLEVUE, Wash., Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Apptio, Inc. , a leading provider of Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions to help organizations analyze, plan, and optimize technology investments, announced that it has selected Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS) as the preferred Cloud Services Provider ("CSP") on which to run its own workloads. The two companies have also entered into a Strategic Collaboration Agreement focusing on the marketing and distribution of Apptio's Cloudability and Hybrid Business Management applications, helping customers make intelligent decisions on how to migrate to AWS.

Apptio's expanded use of AWS can allow the company to decrease operational burden, improve speed of deployment, expand into new regions, and more rapidly deliver product innovation to its customers. Given Apptio's unique needs and existing workloads, Apptio used its Hybrid Business Management application to determine its selection of AWS. Apptio will continue to use its industry-leading IT financial management solutions, most notably Apptio Cloudability, to understand its cloud spending patterns and evaluate the benefits of all CSPs. AWS will be instrumental as Apptio continues blistering growth across its product portfolio and customer base, allowing its customers to better analyze, optimize, and plan for technology spending across the entire IT portfolio.

"We're thrilled to grow our relationship with Apptio to help them deliver their proven capabilities to our customers," said Doug Yeum, Head of Worldwide Channels and Alliances, Amazon Web Services, Inc. "Apptio's Hybrid Business Management application can allow our customers to accelerate their migrations to AWS by doing apples to apples comparisons while also managing and optimizing their AWS spend."

Apptio will leverage AWS's extensive catalogue of services to provide customers with a superior experience. Apptio's Cost Transparency solution will leverage Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2), Amazon DynamoDB, and Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3) to continue to scale as it ingests and normalizes ever-growing IT spending data to deliver analytics and alerts to users that highlight opportunities for cost savings, increased productivity, and risk reduction. Additionally, Apptio IT Planning and Agile Investment Management will further expand use of AWS across Amazon EC2, Amazon Relational Database Service (Amazon RDS), and Amazon DynamoDB to accelerate the IT planning, budgeting, and forecasting processes of Apptio customers. Apptio Cloudability and Hybrid Business Management will increase use of Amazon EC2, Amazon RDS, and analytics and machine learning (ML) services such as Amazon Athena, Amazon Elasticsearch Service, and Amazon SageMaker to provide enhanced cloud cost management, migration, and optimization solutions to customers.

"As a customer of Apptio, I see a lot of value in the collaboration with AWS," said Jason Fuller, Head of Cloud Management and Operations at HERE Technologies. "The deployment of Apptio's solutions has enabled our IT organization to accurately analyze technology spend across various business units. With the power of AWS now backing these solutions, we'll be able to analyze deeper and more broadly across datacenter and cloud suppliers. In the cloud, that cost avoidance enables us to immediately pivot our investments to meet the priority of our business and drive continued business growth."

"This expanded relationship will allow Apptio to scale and handle extraordinarily large volumes of cost and usage data with the utmost confidence that customer data is safe and secure," said Scott Chancellor, Chief Product & Technology Officer at Apptio. "We look forward to continuing our use of AWS to further accelerate our innovation velocity and deliver exciting new products that will dramatically improve our customers' IT spend analysis, planning, and optimization workflows."

Further, Apptio and AWS will go-to-market with Apptio Cloudability and Hybrid Business Management, two of the industry's most powerful cloud cost management and migration solutions. Apptio Cloudability applies ML to cloud resources and associated financial and operational data, regardless of provider, to simplify complex bills, increasing data quality and accessibility while also delivering powerful insights that optimize spending and save money. Hybrid Business Management gives IT leaders a single pane of glass to understand, manage and optimize multi-cloud and on-premises infrastructure spend, and accelerate cloud migration. AWS customers will now be able to purchase Apptio Cloudability and Hybrid Business Management directly through the AWS Marketplace.

"Apptio and AWS share a DNA of customer obsession. Over the past decade, Apptio has worked tirelessly to solve one of the toughest challenges plaguing technology professionals: demonstrating the value of technology investments," said Sunny Gupta, Apptio CEO. "We're excited to deepen our relationship with AWS today because it will help us further support our customers as they navigate the cloud migration process, one of the most consequential decisions for a CIO. We used our own products to make this migration decision for our business and our customers will now be the ones to benefit."

Apptio fuels digital business transformation. Technology leaders use Apptio's machine learning to analyze and plan their technology spend so they can invest in products that increase the speed of business and deliver innovation. With Apptio, they translate raw costs, utilization, and billing data into business-centric views that help their organization optimize spending, plan strategically, and drive digital strategy that funds growth of the business. Technology leaders can gather instant recommendations that result in 30% saving on cloud services.

