Apptio Highlights Partners of the Year and Announces Inaugural Cloud Award

BELLEVUE, Wash., April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Apptio, Inc., software that fuels digital transformation, today announced the winners of its global Partner of the Year Awards and introduced the inaugural Cloud Partner of the Year Award. These awards honor members of the Apptio® partner ecosystem who provide unparalleled services to help customers make data-driven decisions about technology and innovation.

Encompassing more than 150 technology companies, resellers and consulting agencies around the world, Apptio's partner ecosystem includes leading technology companies and service providers who provide advisory, configuration, implementation, and ongoing management services to help customers realize business outcomes through Technology Business Management. Apptio partners leverage data from a variety of IT systems to ensure customers have accurate information and recommendations to drive IT cost management, performance strategies, and value realization.

"A recent Gartner survey of technical professionals based primarily in North America found that 40% of respondents said their organization would be spending the majority of new or additional funding on the cloud."1 More than ever, cloud promises speed, flexibility, and cost benefits, but organizations have no understanding of the total costs, no methods to forecast cloud spending, and no chargeback mechanisms to drive accountability. Gartner also predicts that "through 2020, 45% of organizations that perform lift-and-shift to cloud IaaS without optimization will be overprovisioned by as much as 55% and will overspend by 70% during the first 18 months."2

To help businesses create visibility and control around cloud to drive digital transformation, Apptio® Cloud Business Management was launched and is now at the center of financial management for cloud. Apptio's cloud partners are helping develop pre-cloud, cloud assessment, cloud planning and cloud migration practices to expand upon Apptio's existing product capabilities and further support cloud innovation at speed.

Inspired by its existing Partner of the Year Awards, Apptio is launching the first Cloud Partner of the Year Award. The annual Partner of the Year Award winners are selected by a thorough evaluation of the partner's previous year's contributions and commitments in customer value and satisfaction, joint solution offerings, TBM related programs and service innovations, marketing, sales, and service delivery categories.

The 2018 Partner of the Year Award winners and Cloud Partner of the Year Award winners are:

America:

Strategic Partner of the Year – KPMG

Enterprise Partner of the Year – Maryville

Cloud Partner of the Year – Infosys

Europe:

Strategic Partner of the Year – Accenture

Regional Partner of the Year – DevoTeam

Cloud Partner of The Year – Sopra Steria

About Apptio:

Apptio fuels digital business transformation. Technology leaders use Apptio's machine learning to analyze and plan their technology spend so they can invest in products that increase the speed of business and deliver innovation. With Apptio, they translate raw costs, utilization, and billing data into business-centric views that help their organization optimize spending, plan strategically, and drive digital strategy that funds growth of the business. Technology leaders can gather instant recommendations that result in 30% saving on cloud services. For more information, please visit www.Apptio.com.

